Former singer of Calcinha Preta is found dead in Aracaju

The first vocalist of the forró band Calcinha Preta, 57-year-old José Aparecido da Silva, known as Sidney Chuchu, was found dead inside his house, in the neighborhood of Nossa Senhora do Socorro, in Aracaju. The Criminalistics Institute (IC) was called, but it has already found the musician lifeless and with signs of knife blows. The musician was part of the first formation of the band, between 1995 and 1998, participating in the recording of four albums.

According to information from the portal The afternoon, Sydney’s neighbors reported hearing screams coming from the musician’s residence. Currently, the artist performs in bars in Aracaju and neighboring municipalities.

Marlus Viana, also former vocalist of the band, lamented the death of his colleague. “I take you to where the dream lives”, quoted the musician, in reference to the song “Onde o dream lives”, a hit by Calcinha Preta recorded in Sidney’s voice. “Go with God, Chuhu. That’s how you were known among us,” he added, punctuating the stage name

“The news of the death left us surprised. We hope to God that justice is done”, highlighted a post attributed to Sidney’s family released on Instagram by the portal Cearabelha, which publishes information about the band Calcinha Preta. Also according to the profile dedicated to the forró group, Sidney would have had a fight with her boyfriend, which would have caused the noise heard by the neighborhood. An image of a bloodstained knife found in Sidney’s house was also released.

Check out music recorded by the artist:

