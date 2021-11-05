Fortaleza side warns about ‘individually qualified players’ of Corinthians

Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday, at 5 pm, at the Neo Química Arena, against Fortaleza. With a team missing in the final stretch of the competition, right-back Tinga designed the match against Timão, valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão.

“Against Corinthians, it will be a decisive game for us and for them too, who are in sixth position. They’re winning, they’re going to get closer, and we’re winning, we’re going to widen the distance. So it’s a deciding game. We know it will be very difficult, but it will be good because they will give us space to play. Our team also plays a lot. We know that we will have the opportunity to finish in a goal,” said the athlete at a press conference last Wednesday.

So far, Timão is sixth in the table, with 44 points won. One position higher, the Stronghold appears with 48 points added. With this configuration, the two teams would be in contention for Pre-Libertadores. However, defender João Victor, recently, stated that the club alvinegro is looking for a place in the G4, in order to win a direct spot for the South American tournament.

Sylvinho’s team, coming from a victory against Chapecoense, may have a positive factor this Saturday, in addition to the presence of Fiel. That’s because Fortaleza should arrive with three absences in the starting lineup: Yago Pikachu, Lucas Crispim and Robson. In the last round played, without the trio on the field, the team led by Vojvoda was overtaken by América-MG by 2-1.

“We know that our group is very strong, we are certainly going to be very strong against Corinthians. Many injuries, suspensions too, we know how difficult it is, but our group is very strong, prepared and whoever enters will do the job,” said Tinga.

In the first round of the Brazilian Championship, for the 11th round, Fortaleza beat Corinthians 1-0. However, four rounds later, the team from São Paulo had the arrival of Giuliano, the first reinforcement of the season. Since then, with the arrival of Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian, Timão has won 27 points in the competition – second best score in the period.

“The professor will see the videos, see their moves and show them to us. We’ll see what we can do best, neutralize their forces. They have a lot of individually qualified players who can make a difference.“, warned the athlete from the Ceará team.

