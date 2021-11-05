Fortnite wins skin from Jinx and games from Riot Games arrive at Epic Games Store

the island of Fortnite will get even more chaotic with the arrival of Jinx, from League of Legends, which will be added to the Epic Games game tonight (4th). The collaboration celebrates the launch of the series arcane, a new animation from Riot Games that hits the Netflix catalog on November 6th.

The LoL champion joins Epic’s Battle Royale as part of the “Arcane: League of Legends” set, which features the Jinx (Arcane) costume, the Jinx Dream Monkey back accessory, the Pow- Crusher collection tool Pow and music for the Parquinho lobby (Instrumental).

Players who choose to purchase the Blue Haired Champion Bundle, which will be the newest addition to the Games Legends rarity, get a discount on the purchase and also receive the Jinx Esteve Aqui spray and themed Ah, Hi! and Chaotic Destruction.

The partnership between the companies also marks the first time that Riot Games games are released outside of their own launcher: League of Legends, Valorant, TeamFight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra they are now also available on the Epic Games Store. Old players will still have access to their preexisting accounts, as well as their friends lists, on the Epic launcher.

Riot games hit the Epic Games StoreSource: Epic Games

Steve Allison, vice president and general manager of the Epic Store, said the company is excited about the partnership and happy that Riot “brings its titles to millions of new gamers through the Epic Games Store.”

Brandon Miao, leader of partnerships at Riot Games, said he hopes “fans will enjoy seeing Jinx, one of League of Legends’ most iconic champions, at Fortnite to celebrate the release of Arcane.” He also said he admired Epic’s game for delivering “high-level collaborations and entertainment experiences while remaining committed to bringing content that enriches the players’ experiences.”

Fortnite is free and has versions for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android.