Forza Horizon 5: international press is all praise for the new game

Game will be available today for those who purchased the Premium Version

O new game from the racing game series forza arrives, for those who made the version purchase Premium Edition, today, Friday, the 5th. To warm up the engines for Forza Horizon 5, the official Xbox channel on YouTube published a official launch trailer for the game that will debut in all versions on November 9th, next Tuesday.

O title developed by Playground Games will stay available on Xbox Game Pass soon at launch, day 9. Below you can check out the new trailer for the launch of Forza Horizon 5.

international ratings

despite the official debut of new forza yet not have happened, several media vehicles already have early access to the game and have made available their analysis and title reviews. At international assessments of the new game impress for showing off very positive.

Until then, Metacritic has 13 reviews of specialized media vehicles. All are positive and the lowest grade assigned to the title is 85. THE grade average of vehicles is 91, being one of the biggest in recently released games.



“Forza Horizon 5 is a classy example of how to make an open world racing game, without exception. Thanks to its deeply rich map, rich content and stunning visuals, it’s the best racing experience I’ve ever had.“says the PC Invasion, who attributed note 100 to the title.

Even among the lowest grades, the impressions made are good. “Forza Horizon 5 carried the tradition of consuming my time within a genre that normally doesn’t interest me. Playground Games exhibited technical magic with this game, and while it doesn’t change the formula significantly, the experience found in Forza Horizon 5 is killer.“, it says WellPlayed that gave the new Forza the grade 85.

But if you is still suspicious as to quality of the new game of the series, do not worry! THE team Adrenaline already is testing Forza Horizon 5 and, soon, will post a review complete that will remove all your doubts.

Availability

Forza Horizon 5 will be officially available in day 9 of November. the game can be played at the PRAÇA, Xbox one and Xbox Series S | X. THE Standard Version have the price of BRL 249.00 and can be booked. This will also be the game version available on Xbox Game Pass.

already the Supreme Edition, what can be played today, costs BRL 399.00 and will come with some benefits, like game expansions as they become available.



