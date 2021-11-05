Forza Horizon 5 unveils its launch trailer

This week Microsoft released the launch trailer for Forza Horizon 5, its long-awaited new edition of one of the most acclaimed racing games in the world. The video is a little less than two minutes long, but it manages to show a lot of what we can do in the game, check it out:

The trailer explores different scenarios in Mexico, where it takes place, with varying weather conditions. It’s a little more difficult to see how many game modes appear, but you can see that they are also diverse.

Forza Horizon 5 promises a “social” and “evolving” open world. It is possible to play with friends interacting directly in the world of force, jumping from one race to another without having to worry about menus and loading screens. Meanwhile, the scene itself is constantly changing, with day and night and climatic cycles. The game description promises that each season will have its unique gaming experience.

The release of Forza Horizon 5 is very close. The game arrives on November 9, next Tuesday, for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. On PC the game will be available not only on the Microsoft store, but also on Steam, as soon as it launches. Also, like other first party games for Xbox, Forza Horizon 5 will be playable on the Xbox Game Pass from its debut at no additional cost to subscribers.