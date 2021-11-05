‘From Meta’ on WhatsApp: Messenger starts displaying new Facebook name | Social networks

Since Facebook changed the name to Meta, some users’ WhatsApp is already presenting the company’s new nomenclature on the app’s home screen. The message “From Meta”, accompanied by the brand’s new logo, appears at the bottom of the messenger’s opening page, replacing the expression previously used, “From Facebook”. The company’s name change was made official on October 28, in an announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg.

The new Facebook name is being displayed to some messenger users in the Android and iPhone (iOS) apps, and it should reach everyone soon. Likewise, the new brand should also start appearing on the opening screen of Instagram, Messenger and the Facebook app itself in the coming days, as they are all part of the same conglomerate controlled by Meta.

WhatsApp stops displaying Facebook brand and starts displaying new parent company name: Meta — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

The old term “From Facebook” started to appear officially on WhatsApp in December 2019. On October 30th, however, the specialized website WABetaInfo noticed that the brand started to be replaced by the new nomenclature, initially in the Beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iPhone. However, only now the change has started to be applied in the stable version made available to common users.

Change causes curiosity in users

Google Trends, a platform that monitors searches carried out on Google, shows that the expression “whatsapp from meta” has been widely searched since the announcement of the name change last month, but peaked this Thursday (4), due to display in the messaging app. Another term that also appears high in Google searches is “from meta on whatsapp”.

Google Trends registers an increase in searches for the term "Meta" related to WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends

On social networks, many users are also showing surprise with the change, and often confused, without understanding what this “Goal” is and why it is appearing on WhatsApp. Some even questioned whether WhatsApp had been sold. On Twitter, the publications record WhatsApp screenshots with the new brand, while just demonstrating their doubts about the new name.

Zuckerberg’s Metaverse

The name “Meta” was chosen to be the new name of Facebook because it is related to the new technological construction project of the company of Mark Zuckerberg, called “metaverse”. In announcing the change, the CEO stated that the new name symbolizes the company’s ambition to be more than a social media company. In addition to the name, a new logo was also created, with a 3D model designed to represent movement.

Mark Zuckerberg defined the metaverse as a new digital environment in which people will be able to interact in a different way than what exists today, as if they were literally “inside” the virtual world. To immerse themselves in this universe, people could use digital avatars, in an integrated way with real life.