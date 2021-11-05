From swelling to thrombosis: what are the risks of aesthetic treatments – 11/4/2021

Those looking for plastic surgery or aesthetic treatments do not expect the worst-case scenario to happen. But the risks of the procedures need to be assessed before making any decisions, in order to avoid the situation experienced by former Canadian model Linda Evangelista.

Only after going through the cryolipolysis sessions — a non-invasive technique that aims to destroy fat cells through cooling — was the former model informed that there could be reactions, albeit rare. As published in a social network, Linda developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a condition that not only impaired the result of the procedure, but also increased the layer of fat that she intended to reduce.

According to Newton Morais, dermatologist and member of the Brazilian Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery, the problem occurs when fat cells, which should be eliminated by the technique, increase in size and adopt a different consistency. “To correct the deformation, only with liposuction”, he highlights.

The expert points out that, in the past, sequels like this occurred more often due to old devices. Today, it is considered safer. Still common effects are small local bruises, late pain (after the fifth day) and swelling in the region. To reduce the risk of complications, it is necessary to look for clinics or dermatological offices with registration for this method.

The former model said that because the procedure left her “permanently deformed” and “unrecognizable”, she filed a lawsuit against the clinic for negligence, false advertising and for not being warned of the possible effects.

What to pay attention to before procedures?

When deciding on a cosmetic intervention or plastic surgery, it is important to include in the list of questions to professionals what side effects may arise, even if rare, what the risks are and whether that technique is suitable for the patient’s profile.

Liposuction, for example, is not intended to “weight loss”, explains Marcelo Sampaio, plastic surgeon and specialist in general surgery at Hospital das Clínicas (USP), and is not recommended for patients with obesity, for example. “The technique is indicated to remove localized fat. People confuse and think it is to lose weight”, says Sampaio.

He reinforces that, as an invasive procedure, it offers the same risks as a common surgery. Therefore, it must be done in a hospital setting. Among the most frequent effects, Sampaio lists thrombosis, allergies, bleeding and infections. In addition, there are rules for performing liposuction: the doctor can only remove up to 7% of the patient’s fat weight and 25% of the body surface.

When performing the surgery, it is necessary that the individual also have post-operative care. It is important, for example, to avoid sun and physical exertion. In this way, you will have a lower risk of suffering from blemishes and edema on the skin.

Exams and Assessments

Before invasive procedures, specialists must make sure that patients are in proper condition.

To do this, blood and heart tests and an investigation of the health history must be ordered. “People who underwent covid-19 have a different blood clotting status. With the test, it is possible to avoid the risk of thrombosis”, exemplifies Sampaio.

Check the professionals’ credentials

Another important step is to look for qualified specialists who follow all the protocols required by the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery. This mainly includes checking the doctor’s credentials in official bodies, such as society itself and the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM).

On the CFM website, there is a search field for the names of professionals and the highlights of the specialties to which they are registered, as well as the states of the federation in which they can work. It is also possible to search directly by specialties, detailing the state and city. Another assessment can be made on the SBCP website.

The search field allows an evaluation based on the name of the professional, or by the state in which he/she works.