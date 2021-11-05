Frustrations, balance of the season and planning for 2022: Ettinger opens the game at Paysandu | paysandu

The president of Paysandu, Maurício Ettinger, gave a press conference this Thursday, the 4th, breaking the silence at Curuzu for good. In almost 40 minutes, the two-color representative took stock of everything that has been happening at the club during the season, especially in recent weeks, revealed the planning for 2022 and demonstrated the feeling of frustration in not returning with the club for Serie B.

– There’s certainly someone who felt more Paysandu’s lack of access than I did, because there are families there that are three or four generations of fans and I’ve been in Pará for 22 years. I’ve been supporting Paysandu for 22 years, it’s my club at heart. Now, more frustrated and more powerless than I am, I guarantee you there aren’t any, because we struggled a lot, we did the right things. There came a time when we wanted to do something else, but there was no more time. So, I guarantee one thing, no one is more frustrated than I am and more powerless with this lack of access.

Of course it’s love, it’s a lot of love, otherwise I wouldn’t be sitting here. Everyone knows I have my business. This year I gave up being directly in my business and with my family to be sitting here. So, this demonstrates the love I have for this club. — Maurício Ettinger, President of Paysandu

Despite the frustration, Paysandu’s season isn’t over yet. The team fulfills the table in Serie C against Criciúma and also has Castanhal in the Copa Verde. However, the bicolor president revealed that some players have already asked to leave the club.

– Some players, I think two or three, asked to leave because they already have contracts with other teams in Paulista. They already want to perform, they already want to start training there. We are negotiating their departure. Most players have a contract until November 30th, some until December, others until the end of Paraense and others until the end of next year.

2 of 4 Paysandu players training this Thursday, the 4th — Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu Paysandu players in training this Thursday, the 4th — Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu

Check out other excerpts from the press conference

Defeat for Botafogo-PB

– We already had a conversation with the technician, who was Wilton (Bezerra), our technical assistant at the house. The strategy was to hold the game and try, with substitutions, to score a goal with a single ball. Unfortunately it was not successful. I also didn’t agree with several players who looked like they were stalling, but I couldn’t take the field. That was it, we’re sorry. We’ve had a lot of mistakes that we’ve identified since the beginning of the season, which we’re already killing so we don’t make mistakes again. But this game by Botafogo-PB was the chance that was in our hand.

Three coaches during the season

– The coaches we brought in were each good, excellent in some sense, but none complete. Some good at forming a group, others good technically, but none that managed to bring it all together. I think it’s something we need to be careful about. I’m sure that this next year we will spend more time analyzing each player, looking for what was missing, which is to give blood for this shirt, someone who really wants to play for Paysandu.

Roberto Fonseca’s departure

– I had been saying since the beginning of the year that we needed to change something in the Foursquare. I was sure we would qualify from the beginning of the year, I didn’t expect to come first. Most Serie C teams all the same, but we came first. It was great, but we had to do something. Roberto Fonseca, the time has come that we let him go. Not because we weren’t enjoying his service, but we had to change something. Unfortunately we remain the same, we continue even worse without him.

Cast Building in 2021

– We understand that we did the right thing, because we tried to do our best, that is, we brought in an executive who was elected the best in the Northeast. It was a guy who came, helped build the team and is now there at the CSA, almost to climb. We understand it was the right choice. Along with him, a cast where several players who came were applauded by the press, by the fans, by us, but it didn’t give the right league.

Who stays for the Green Cup?

– We are in a meeting today with the staff of the technical committee to analyze if there is any, some players will want to leave before the Copa Verde to decide which team they will face (Castanhal). We’re going to face it seriously. We understand that the Copa Verde is a serious championship and we are going to participate trying to win.

3 of 4 Paysandu training this Thursday, the 4th — Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu Paysandu training this Thursday, the 4th — Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu

– I say I’m guilty because I was the one who chose the executive, who authorized the arrival of the technician was me, I mean, me and the committee, but I could have stopped, I’m the main agent. The guilt has to pull on me. It seemed to us the best choice. We were careful, maybe not so much with the players.

– I completely understand what the fan is feeling, because I’m feeling it too. I understand the pain is great. This year we tried to be close to the organized fans, it gave space to talk, but we didn’t give space to fans that are not organized. Let’s try to give this space. I know that this moment passes, I know that the fans come inside, it will help. I call the fans to believe once again. Paysandu can’t stand to be in Serie C anymore. For God’s sake, this year we’ll have to go up, even if I take the field.

Game against Criciúma without an audience

– It was not Paysandu’s wish. The Public Ministry asked, the police supported. Our vice-president was at the meeting, he asked the Federation and the federation consented, the CBF consented and they played for us. They asked if we wanted to take responsibility, I said no, I’m not going to take responsibility alone against the Public Ministry, against the police, against everyone in order to have a public. Of course, I wanted to have a public to reduce the damage I’m going to have, but, in part of everything that happened, we chose to follow the recommendation of the Public Ministry and the Federation as well.

The return of a football executive

– Yesterday we had a meeting of the group that supports football. We chose to have an executive, even because, making it very clear, none of our board is paid here at Paysandu, everyone works without a penny of remuneration and also has their duties to survive. The model that Paysandu had been using was to have the executive and a football director, who would be a selfless partner who would be here. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have any self-sacrificing partners who come to work for free to be football director. So, we are going to have a football executive who will take care of the processes, who will take care of the integration of all departments related to football.

4 of 4 Ítalo Rodrigues was Paysandu’s last executive football director — Photo: Jorge Luiz/Paysandu Ítalo Rodrigues was Paysandu’s last executive football director — Photo: Jorge Luiz/Paysandu

Former player as football coordinator

– He (the executive) will coordinate all the processes, will help form the cast, but next year we will have a paid soccer technical coordinator. He’s going to be a former football player, we don’t know if he’s from here or abroad. Of course the preference for having one here, but we want someone who disappears with Paysandu, who is dedicated to Paysandu. There will be a technical coordinator who will integrate the presidency with football, with a dressing room, with the coach, with the executive director himself, who will take care of this part of the processes. This is going to be the scheme we’re going to work on next year. An executive director, who will take care of this part of the processes, and a technical coordinator, who will be directly in the locker room, will travel with the team, be the liaison to see if the players are giving the blood we want for Paysandu, to see if the technician is doing what we expect from Paysandu. It will have this new function.

Hiring a new technician

– Every time we choose the coach, there are five or six names on the table. First thing is the responsibility not to go over our budget, this is fundamental for us. We present the budget and we have to follow through. I even had a meeting with all the board members and I said “our payroll that is in the budget is 500,000 and I’m hiring 700,000, because I’ve already got two 200,000 sponsors, so I know I can pay the 700,000”. It’s there, we’re not late with the sheet. So several names that we put on the table and discussed with everyone.

– God willing, we won’t have Arinelson in 2022. We’ll have to pay the second-to-last one this week, then there will be two missing that we hope to pay by the end of the year and settle the debt. We have Antônio Carlos Dezelli, if I’m not mistaken it’s February, and we are paying R$ 25,000 per month to the 6th Labor Court for old complaints that are falling to a centralizer. Since last year, whoever was dismissed, we are not receiving any labor action. We had the ones who were in 2019 or who were dismissed in 2020. We are meeting everyone late, but talking. We are going to end the contracts now, trying not to have any new labor debts. The old ones, we are paying with this centralizer negotiated in the Labor Court. I would say that the labor debt is equated within Paysandu.

– As for BWA, we hired a lawyer from São Paulo, as I had already said. We have two debts there, one of R$ 1.2 million, the other of R$ 900 thousand, both of which exceed R$ 2 million. We’ve already had around R$300,000 in blocking, which is still withheld in court, but it has not been transferred and we are trying to reduce it and return something to the club.

Open doors for “almost” everyone

– The club is not mine. When I took over, I left it wide open for everyone. I had meetings and the club is still open for those who have good intentions and want to help, not for people who take advantage of this difficult time to launch themselves or to criticize the team as we’ve seen around.