Gabriel Jesus celebrates after equaling the number of goals scored by Ronaldinho and Juninho in the Champions League | Champions League

At the end of the Manchester City victory over Brugge, last Wednesday, Gabriel Jesus managed to score his second goal in the current edition of the Champions League and gave final numbers to the score of 4-1, in Manchester. And the move served for the 9 shirt to climb some more positions in the list of Brazilian top scorers in the history of Champions.

Now, Gabriel Jesus has 18 goals over five editions of the competition, equaling the numbers of Juninho Pernambucano and Ronaldinho Gaúcho, who occupy the eighth place in the ranking. And the 24-year-old forward celebrated the feat.

– Too happy for this brand, they are players who made history in this competition, who I grew up watching play and who have inspired me a lot in my career, for sure. So, being in a ranking side by side with them is a source of pride for me – he said.

1 of 1 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City — Photo: Getty Images Gabriel Jesus Manchester City — Photo: Getty Images

Jesus entered the top 10 of Brazilian top scorers in September, when he scored against RB Leipzig and equaled the numbers of Willian and Hulk, athletes who now play in Brazil. Now aiming to equal Luiz Adriano, seventh in the ranking, with 21 goals, the City player was happy to have the same number of goals as Ronaldinho, a legend of the competition at the beginning of the century

– Ronaldinho Gaucho I think he inspired a whole generation. My friends and I grew up watching him do magic with PSG, and especially later with Barcelona and Milan… It really makes me very happy to equal the number of goals for a star like him.

City’s home rout in the last Wednesday served for the team to take the lead in group A of the Champions League, overtaking PSG, who drew with RB Leipzig. Pep Guardiola’s team has yet to secure qualification for the round of 16, but they are closer to the goal with two rounds remaining in the group stage. And Gabriel Jesus is already looking forward, wanting to fight for the title once again.

– We never hide every year that winning the Champions League is what we want, and this year is no different. We got really close last year and now we’re more focused than ever. It is a very difficult competition, but we will definitely fight to make this dream come true.

Brazilians with the most goals in Champions League history:

1) Neymar – 42 goals in 71 games

2) Kaka – 30 goals in 86 games

3) Rivaldo – 27 goals in 73 games

4) Jardel – 25 goals in 46 games

5) Élber – 24 goals in 69 games

6) Luiz Adriano – 21 goals in 47 games

7) Gabriel Jesus – 18 goals in 33 games

Ronaldinho Gaucho – 18 goals in 47 games

Juninho Pernambucano – 18 goals in 58 games

10) Hulk – 17 goals in 50 games

Willian – 17 goals in 71 games