Gabriela Pugliesi opens the game and explains that she is living in a rental house: “Everything has changed”

Gabriela Pugliesi opened the game in conversation with followers and spoke briefly about how his life in Bahia is being alongside Tulio Dek.

The digital influencer, who does not hide from anyone how much she is in love, said that she and her lover are living in a rental house:

“Tulio lived in Europe until January this year. He came here to spend a month on vacation with his family. In the meantime, I arrived and everything changed. I also only came to spend a few days with him. And we’ve been in a rented house for seven months”.

“But we have plans to build ours. We live in Bahia and São Paulo since the first day we met. Where one goes, the other goes. I don’t know where we’re going to live next year, but we’re going together”, declared.

During the chat, the ex-wife of Erasmus Viana She also talked about the fact that her boyfriend doesn’t post photos with her on Instagram.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a relationship with someone who doesn’t care about ‘who I am’, in the sense of being public, who doesn’t want to climb on me. On the contrary, he hates exposure, but he respects me.” he reflected.

“He doesn’t use Instagram to expose his life. The counterpoint is that I have never been so loved. In other words, Instagram is not a thermometer for measuring love. This is illusion. I love that he is like that. Let me keep the post part”, he added.

In a very transparent way, Pugliesi also revealed his opinion about marriage: “I was very immature. I married when I was 25 years old, and marriage for me didn’t have the meaning it has today. As I didn’t have a structured family, I thought it would be the same, marry and separate and that’s okay”.

“But today I know that my dream is to build a family and be with my children’s father forever. I think it’s beautiful, but for me it wasn’t a reality”, finished.

