Galiotte opens the game on Abel Ferreira’s situation

The president of Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte, defended the permanence of coach Abel Ferreira at the club alviverde. The coach has a contract until the end of 2022, while the manager will leave the presidency at the end of 2021. The future president is Leila Pereira, who spoke with Abel’s wife, Ana Xavier, to try to convince the Portuguese’s family to move to Brazil at the beginning of next year.

“As a professional, he is very well evaluated. My expectation is that he will continue next year. My term ends in December, but I would very much like him to continue at Palmeiras. In my opinion, it will be very good for everyone, for Abel, for the club, for Leila [Pereira]. Everyone wins with Abel’s permanence at Palmeiras,” he told Jogo Aberto, by Band.

“We are very satisfied with all of Abel’s work and I believe he is also satisfied with Palmeiras, with the club’s day-to-day activities, planning. He is a very dedicated and authentic professional. He always speaks what he feels. Oftentimes, in the interviews, he ends up being a little more controversial because he exposes what he thinks, the way of giving his opinion, and, many times, he is not well interpreted. This is his nature,” said the director.

Galiotte also praised Abel’s achievements at Palmeiras and the Portuguese coach’s work philosophy.

“Abel is a professional very identified with our club and, in the same way, we identify a lot with him and with his entire coaching staff. In terms of results, in one year, Abel got the title of Libertadores and of Copa do Brasil, we played in another final, which was the one with Paulista, we are coming, being protagonists, Palmeiras is playing,” he said.

“When Abel was hired, we changed the management profile of the club operating in the market, it started to use the base boys. We needed a professional who would work with this identification. That’s why we sought a different name in the market .”