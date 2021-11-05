Gameplay with the most powerful Alder Lake! Intel Core i9-12900K in games!

How do eight performance and eight efficiency cores fare in gaming? See the test!

The Intel Core i9-12900K is Intel’s top-of-the-line processor for desktops on the 12th generation Intel Core, codenamed Alder Lake-S. It features the high performance eight core configuration with Hyperthreading and eight efficiency cores, which totals 24 threads. These processors have very high maximum frequencies, reaching 5.2GHz in a single-thread scenario, but they also have the evolution of Core cores, with an average gain of 19% IPC compared to Cypress Cove models of 11th Generation Intel Core.

For this gameplay we are going to use a robust bench compatible with a demanding processor like the 12900K. A motherboard based on the new chipset, the Intel Z690, comes into play. This is the chipset indicated for a final “K” processor from the Alder Lake-S line, as it releases the possibility of overclocking. In this test we are going to use the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero, a mainboar quite capable of delivering power and stability for this CPU. Another new feature of the system is the use of DDR5 memories, something introduced by Alder Lake-S processors. On this bench we are going to use a Kingston Beast 5200MHz CL40 kit, with a total of 32GB (2x16GB). As we usually do in our gameplay videos, we configure the memories to operate within the manufacturers’ official supported configuration, putting it to operate at 4800MT/s in this video.

The Alder Lake-S represents a major change in Intel’s architecture, which has seen the evolution of competing processors, the AMD Ryzen, and which finally responds with a more radical change in its technology. The 12th generation Intel Core moves on multiple fronts, updating the platform to more modern technologies such as DDR5 memories, PCI Express 5.0 and, mainly, it brings a new bet with a hybrid processing architecture.



Test bench

– Intel Core i9-12900K

– ASUS ROG Ryujin II 360

– ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero

– Kingston Beast 5200MT/s CL40 32GB (2x16GB) set at @4800MT/s

– 850V source

tested games

00:00 – Introduction

00:23 – Bench and technologies

06:34 – Call of Duty Warzone

08:57 – Rainbow Six Siege

10:45 – Red Dead Redemption 2

13:06 – Counter Strike Global Offensive

14:50 – Conclusion

