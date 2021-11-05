Gamer known as Squid Game becomes the target of attacks; understand

Known as the Squid Game for over a decade, the British gamer Lydia Ellery he has recently become the target of name-calling and abuse because of the echo of his name with the title of the latest hit by Netflix, Round 6 (Squid Game, in English). In an interview with BBC, Ellery stated that he lost jobs because of this association and, today, he is thinking about changing his name on the networks.

“I started getting abusive messages. People were angry with me because they were mega-fans, and they thought I had ‘stolen’ the account for the series”, he stated. “They were reporting my account and countless users tried to hack it. I keep getting emails from people trying to log in. It’s been very frustrating.”.

“If you search for me and my brand, which I’ve had for over 10 years, all you’ll find is the TV show”. For her, the professional consequences are also due to the violent content of the series.

in the plot of Round 6, hundreds of financially troubled citizens are chosen to participate in a sickening survival game where they compete for a cash prize. The creation of Dong-hyuk Hwang count with Jung-jae Lee and Lee Beyung-hyun in the cast, among others.

