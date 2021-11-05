Gang shooting leaves two dead and one wounded in Cancun resort; see video

CANCÚN, MEXICO – A shootout inside a resort in Cancún, Mexico left at least one tourist injured and two suspects dead on Thursday. The exchange of fire took place at the Hyatt Ziva hotel, on the beach at Bahia Petempich bay, in Puerto Morelos. Guests posted images on social networks in which they appear apprehensive inside the hotel, without being able to leave.

About 10 armed men entered the resort from the beach. Mike Sington, an American executive at NBC, was staying at the site and published videos, photos and texts about what happened. According to a post on the social network, a tourist had a slight wound when one of the invaders hit him sharply in the head with a gun.

All guests and employees told to duck, and we’re all taken to hiding places at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. Active shooter? Terrorist or kidnapping threat? They’re not telling us anything. pic.twitter.com/Hf7SRzRJIZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2021

It was confirmed by local authorities that the shooting was caused by clashing with rival drug trafficking gangs. The possibility of a kidnapping was also raised on Thursday, but the Attorney General of Quintana Roo ruled out that possibility.

Guests were taken to the hotel lobby in Cancun Photo: Reproduction

Also according to reports by Mike Sington, some guests were playing beach volleyball outside the resort when they were surprised by armed men. Everyone ran away from the beach and the pools. The hotel’s security team instructed them to stay hidden in rooms behind the kitchens.

Guests registered the barricades they made in hotel rooms in Cancun Photo: Reproduction

Then the tourists were taken to the hotel lobby. An hour later, they were informed that the suspects had been detained, and allowed the guests to return to their rooms. So far, the orientation has been for them to stay inside the rooms and barricade the doors.