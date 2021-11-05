Gaules banned from Twitch

The dawn of Friday (5) took Brazil by surprise. That’s because Alexandre “Gaules” Borba, one of the biggest streamers in the world, was banned from Twitch while broadcasting the NBA game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. The reason for the punishment is unknown, but fans believe it has to do with the broadcast of the biggest basketball league in the world.

According to fan reports, the NBA game was unrestricted by region, meaning people outside Brazil were able to watch the broadcast, which may have led to the ban on Gaules. Another possibility raised by viewers is that the punishment is related to the fact that the streamer showed a Chinese broadcast of the Major. However, apparently, not even Gaules knows the real reason for being banned.

On Twitter, the Brazilian said at 01:37h on Friday that “it’s already been solving everything” and that “soon the channel will return”. Despite this, until the time of publication of the report, Gaules remains blocked on Twitch.

It’s alright Tribe!! The staff is already solving everything and soon the channel will be back! Rest assured that the Era of Fear is over.. There will be a Major at Gau Gau!#FreeGau — Gaules (@Gauls) November 5, 2021

Because of this, the hashtag #FREEGAU quickly entered the trending topics, asking for the release of the streamer by the Amazon platform. If he manages to undo the penalty, Gaules will broadcast the second day of semifinals of the Stockholm PGL Major of CS:GO. The games start at 12:30h with Brazilian FURIA facing Gambit and then favorite Natus Vincere takes on French Vitality at 16:00h.

