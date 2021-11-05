Gay hero makes Marvel Eternals banned in several countries

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie eternal gives Marvel it was supposedly banned in some countries. The feature film was supposed to be released in the Gulf region on November 11, but would have received a series of requests for editing by local censors, editions that the Disney I wasn’t willing to do it.

THR sources still reported that eternal it has also been removed from outreach sites in some countries. In the UAE, however, the film is still on the list of upcoming titles.

Other sources have suggested that the decision was likely made about including a gay couple in the film and the first gay superhero of the MCU. In one scene, the character, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and her husband in the movie, Ben, played by Haaz Sleiman, kiss passionately.

Homosexuality is still officially illegal across the Gulf, and movies containing anything related to LGBTQ issues are often pulled from release. Last year, the movie Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey was banned in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for a single sentence referring to a lesbian relationship.

A regional cinema network explained that eternal was “banned” but said they had not been told why. Disney has not yet commented on the matter.

Review reception

eternal is driven by Chloe Zhao, and stars a cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Read below what critics commented on eternal:

“The actors are the film’s great superpower and give it warmth, even a little warmth, and a pulse of life that is never fully squelched by the numerous clamorous action sequences” – Manohla Dargis, New York Times.

“There’s something uniformly placid about the performances, not helped by the appearances of much of the lost cast” – Richard Whittaker, Austin Chronicle.

“Eternals craves the stars, and if the finished feature isn’t totally out of this world, it’s still close enough to get there that my interest in seeing where these characters go next is exceedingly high” – Sara Michelle Fetters, MovieFreak. with.

“With beautiful visuals, some of the studio’s most innovative action scenes and a deep sense of love for the characters and their conflicting ideologies, Eternos is so flawed but so emotionally rich” – Kevin L. Lee, Film Inquiry.