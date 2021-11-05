GDP reached BRL 7.3 quarter in 2019 and increased 1.2% compared to 2018

Data released today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) revised downwards the increase in the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2019. The increase went from 1.4% to 1.2% compared to the previous year and the GDP reached the mark of BRL 7.389 trillion in the new revision.

The GDP is the annual sum of all productive activities (goods and services) carried out within the country, regardless of the nationality of the companies and the remittances of profits made by them abroad. Income obtained from external activities by companies operating outside national borders, nor the income and salaries of people working abroad are not accounted for.

Already the GDP per capita — for each inhabitant — reached R$ 35,161.70, an increase of 0.4% compared to 2018.

The IBGE explained that there was a revision of the GDP from 1.4% to 1.2%, mainly due to the addition of new data referring to the impact on the economy caused by the collapse of the Vale dam in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, in January 2019. The dam failure killed 272 people.

The break also impacted the readjustment of the fall in the mineral extraction industry, which went from -0.9% to -9.1% in 2019. “The impact of this revision on the Gross Added Value of Industry growth rate was of -1 percentage point”, explained the IBGE.

The 2019 GDP is the third consecutive positive registered by the IBGE. In 2018, GDP increased by 1.8% and in 2017 by 1.3%. Despite the positive numbers in the last three years, it was still not possible to change the picture of decline accumulated in the 2015-2016 biennium (6.7%).

Economic activities

Nine of the 12 groups of economic activities analyzed by the institute showed progress or stability. Decreases were registered in the activities of Manufacturing industry (-0.4%), Administration, defense, public health and education and social security (-0.4%) and Mining and quarrying (-9.1%).

According to the institute, still in 2019, the service sector — which represents 2/3 of the Brazilian economy — grew 1.5%, as well as taxes on products, which were 2.7% higher in the period. The investment rate in the national territory reached 15.5% while the consumption of Brazilian families grew 2.6% in the year prior to the records of the first cases of covid-19.

Commerce grew 1.6% and had as a differential the volume of items: corn in grain (42.0%), trucks and buses (23.0%) and alcohol (13.8%).

Check below the groups of activities and the variation in gross value added at basic prices by IBGE:

Agriculture (0.4);

Extractive industries (-9.1);

Manufacturing industries (-0.4);

Electricity, gas and water (2.6);

Construction (1.9);

Commerce (1.6);

Transport, storage and mail (0.1);

Information and communication (4.5);

Financial and insurance activities (1.1);

Real estate activities (2.4);

rias (2.4); Other service activities (2.8);

Public administration, health and education (-0.4).

