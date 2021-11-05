Gemma Chan Celebrates “Second Chance” at Marvel Studios

Sersi’s performer in the newly released ‘eternal‘, Gemma Chan had already worked at Marvel Studios previously, owning the role of Dr. Minerva in ‘Captain Marvel‘.

During an interview with Coup de Main Magazine, the actress was asked about this second chance.

‎”I’m very lucky to have returned for another film, in another role. I feel very lucky. It was a big surprise, and probably for everyone else as well. It was a privilege to work with this amazing and talented cast.” said.‎‎ “I certainly didn’t expect to be back. I remember bumping into Kevin Feige on the awards circuit a few years ago, back in the Rotten Rich era, and he just came up to me and said, ‘We love your job (as Minerva), and we’d love to have you back.’ I just thought he was being nice.”

‎”My audition for Sersi happened very late, so I didn’t think I could be called. Took me by surprise. I just know that I was very happy to receive the call,” concluded.

SEE MORE:

‘eternal‘ was directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and is playing in Brazilian cinemas, welcoming an exciting new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemies, the Deviants.