Germany Records Record Daily Covid-19 Cases Since Pandemic Starts

The country had almost 34,000 infected in the last 24 hours; Europe faces increasing number of broadcasts

MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTENT Several countries in Europe register an increase in cases



THE Germany recorded this Thursday, 4, a record of daily cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 33,949 infected in the last 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The increase, however, may have been impacted by a holiday in the country last Monday, 2nd, causing data to accumulate. The previous record was registered on December 18, 2020, with 33,700 cases. Germany has 66.8% of the population fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, stated that it is necessary for the elderly to take the booster dose to curb the contamination in the country. To date, 6.7% of people over 60 have received the third dose. Several countries of the Europe face an increase in the number of infections. THE World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the “worrying pace” of transmissions could cause another half a million deaths by February 2022.