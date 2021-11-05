Germany sets record for daily Covid-19 cases

Germany registered 33,949 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a record since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, informed the Robert Koch Institute on Thursday (4).







Germany practically withdrew all restrictive sanitary measures against Covid-19 Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The highest number of infections so far had been recorded on December 18 of last year, when there were 33,777 infections. There were still 165 deaths. According to official data, Germany registers just over 4.6 million infections and 96,100 deaths.

Although the number is possibly inflated due to the damming of data at the beginning of the week, which included a holiday, the health crisis situation is worsening in the country due to a mix of 30% of unvaccinated people who resist protection , virtually total relief from restrictions and a slow immunization with the third dose.

A proof of this are the serious hospitalizations, which are at 3.62 per 100 thousand inhabitants and with a tendency to increase. However, thanks to vaccines, it is far from the Christmas record of 2020, when the index pointed to 15.5 per 100,000.

On Wednesday (3), when the country approached 200 deaths a day again, Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany is experiencing a “non-vaccinated pandemic” and did not rule out introducing stricter sanitary rules, especially, for those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine.

For him, the government and the states must follow what is being done in two countries: Israel and Italy. In the first, there was an intense acceleration in the application of the third dose; in the second, there is a great demand for vaccination for all workers and for accessing practically any type of service or entertainment space. .