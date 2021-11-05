Giant and strange potato harvested by couple could be the biggest in the world

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding in their garden in New Zealand when suddenly their hoe hit something that looked big under the ground. They dug and couldn’t imagine that they would find a strange and gigantic potato.

First, Colin thought it was a fungus. He took a piece of the skin to taste and found that it was really a potato. “We couldn’t believe it. It was just huge,” Donna told the Associated Press.

With the discovery, which took place in late August, the couple’s small farm near Hamilton became famous. They even gave the potato a name — Doug — and created a Facebook page for the tuber.

Donna Craig-Brown and her husband found the potato and try to register the world’s biggest potato in the Guinness Book Image: Colin Craig-Brown/Personal Archive/AP

“It’s all a little fun. It’s amazing what entertains people,” said Colin, who couldn’t explain how the potato grew in his garden. “It’s a mystery to me,” he said.

According to a weighing done by the couple, the potato weighs 7.8 kg. The current owner of the Guinness Book’s record for the largest potato in the world weighs 5 kg, and was found in England.

The couple has already called in the record book team for Doug to be recognized as the new record holder.

However, over time the potato dried out and lost weight. Mold began to grow around her. The solution was to put it in the fridge, where it remains.