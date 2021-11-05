Giant tree falls outside the concert hall and destroys 30 cars

A woman was injured and dozens of cars were crushed after a giant tree fell near a concert hall in Los Angeles, USA, last night. According to NBC News, the incident took place in the parking lot of Greek Theater at 8:08 pm. The Los Angeles Fire Department counted 30 vehicles damaged.

According to authorities, no one was in the cars at the time of the crash. The 35-year-old woman suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital, but is not at risk of death.

A woman, identified as Cassie Lyn, reported the episode on social media. She was on her way to the concert by musicians Brijean and Khruangbin, which was to be held at the venue.

I’m lucky to be alive tonight. A 50ft+ tree fell next to my car while I was inside my car before going to the Greek theater to see @Khruangbin. I have never seen anything like this in my life. My car is the white Nissan Sentra. I heard all the roots snapping & watched it collapse pic.twitter.com/6j0TVkSwTu — (@yoxcass) November 4, 2021

“I’m lucky to be alive tonight. A tree over 15 meters fell next to my car while I was in it before going to the Greek Theater to see Khurangbin. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. My car is the white Nissan Sentra. I heard all the roots break and saw the collapse,” he wrote.

Also, according to firefighters, the tree that fell was 12 to 15 meters long. NBC Los Angeles reported that the tree was an Aleppo Pine, which can measure up to 30 meters.