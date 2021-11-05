Gil praises the partnership with João Victor and talks about Paulinho’s possible return to Corinthians: “Who knows?” | corinthians

Defender Gil gave a press conference this Friday and spoke about the possibility of Corinthians again relying on Paulinho’s football. In the morning, the steering wheel used the premises of CT Joaquim Grava for the second consecutive day.

– He hasn’t put (the clothes) in the closet yet, but he came to visit us. We don’t know what will happen in the future, but he came to visit. Who knows right? Maybe for next year, today was more visit – said the player.

This Friday, Timão finished the preparation for the duel against Fortaleza, Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. The team enters the round as the second best defense of the Brasileirão, losing only to the leader Atlético-MG. He and João have been a good team.

– This is very important for my career and for his, which is starting. João has grown each round, he is a boy who works a lot too, who has helped us. These numbers are important to him and to the club. We talked to try to be the best defense. We know that at one time or another we will score the goal, so the defensive part needs to be focused – highlighted.

One of the team’s leaders, the 34-year-old player was another to come out in defense of Sylvinho’s work.

– The group receives very well, their work is very well done. Of course, in one game or another, we won’t play well, as we did in the loss to Sport, but we are aware that we can grow. We are aware of what the teacher asks us, the players he chooses have done the trick, and Brasileirão is very difficult. He knows the support he has within the club. Fans are passionate, but we do our best, like him, who has helped a lot – he highlighted.

Timão enters the round with 44 points, in sixth place. Fortaleza, at 48, is on Thursday.