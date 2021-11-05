Giovanna Waksman goes to Botafogo’s game and wins Rafael’s shirt; it will be loaned to the International

Recognized highlight. Giovanna Waksman, who became famous during the week for scoring a great goal against the Vasco acting for the under-13 male category of the Botafogo, was invited to watch the victory over the Confidence, for the Series B of Brasileirão, straight from Nilton Santos Stadium.

The girl arrived at the place accompanied by her parents and watched the duel in a box destined for the players. She took pictures with professional team athletes.

The young midfielder won a right-back shirt Rafael and shared a photo with Chay on social networks, stating that the shirt 14 from Alvinegro is one of the inspirations for his career.

Giovanna traveled with her father Renato to Porto Alegre this Thursday afternoon. she introduces herself to the International for the women’s Nike Cup under-17 on loan. The midfielder will return to Botafogo after the tournament to start planning the 2022 season.