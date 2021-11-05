Global CO2 emissions rise again after a fall during the pandemic

In 2020, when pandemic restrictions were established around the world, global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) — one of the main greenhouse gases (GHG) — showed a considerable reduction. However, with the resumption of activities, GHG emission rates this year are close to reaching the same values ​​recorded in the pre-pandemic period, in 2019.

According to a survey carried out by the Global Carbon Project (GCP), an international consortium of scientists who produce, collect and analyze global information on GHGs, the rapid recovery of CO2 emissions this year after a sharp drop last year should not surprise anyone. The explanation behind this would be the resumption of economic activities that demand more energy, which is highly dependent on fossil fuels.

(Image: Reproduction/Global Carbon Project)

What makes the scenario even more worrisome are the climate forecasts that show a long-term growth trend in emissions, driven by the burning of oil and gas. All of this puts the world a long way from the goal of zero emissions by 2050. Last year, global emissions were down 5.4% from the previous year, but this year they should increase by 4.9% — almost the same registered in 2019.

According to GCP’s analysis, it is estimated that an additional 2.9 billion tons of CO2 are released into the atmosphere as a result of activities such as deforestation and land degradation (which includes fires). With what was already produced in 2021, it is expected that a total of 39.4 billion tons of CO2 will be produced. Emissions from fossil fuels increased this year, with emphasis on coal and natural gas, which grew much more than in the previous year.

Issuance fees in different countries

China is the country that emits the most GHG in the world and one of the few countries to have increased (1.4%) its emission rate during the pandemic, in addition to a projected growth of 4% by the end of this year. As a result, the country’s CO2 production in 2021 should reach 5.5% above the levels recorded before the pandemic, totaling 11.1 billion tons. No wonder China was responsible for 31% of global emissions in 2020.

(Image: Reproduction/Global Carbon Project)

GCP’s analysis also predicts that India’s CO2 emissions rate is likely to grow even faster than China’s, increasing by 12.6% — while last year it declined by 7.3%. By the end of the year, the country will total 2.7 billion tons of CO2, accounting for 7% of global emissions recorded in 2020.

The US and the European Union are expected to increase 7.6% this year — a reduction of, respectively, 3.7% and 4.2 compared to the previous year. In addition, this year is expected to increase by 2.9% in emissions from the remaining countries, which should remain 4.2% below 2020 levels — together, these nations represent 59% of global emissions.

the carbon account

The consortium’s analysis makes it clear that the emission reductions achieved last year had little or no practical effect, as atmospheric CO2 began to accumulate again at an ever-increasing rate. To stop global warming caused by GHG emissions since the Industrial Revolution, emissions must stop completely.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/NOAA)

More than that, it is necessary to reach a net value of zero, which means that any remaining emissions must be compensated by removing the same amount of CO2 from the atmosphere. It is this carbon balance that guides the relationship between the amount of CO2 and the increase in global temperature.

The great challenge facing the world is evident. To reach the zero net emission target by 2050, it is necessary to reduce, on average, 1.4 billion tons of CO2 per year — almost the same reduction achieved in 2020, of 1.9 billion tons. The researchers involved in the analysis highlight the extraordinary challenge facing humanity.

The analysis was published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

Source: Phys.org