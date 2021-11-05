Globo reporter is attacked on social networks and resigns after 21 years

After 21 years of providing services for the TV Globo, the famous reporter Veruska Donato decided to resign from the Rio station. The press professional used her official Instagram account this Wednesday afternoon (3) to make the announcement, which surprised those who followed the journalist’s work. And she explained that difficult situations on social media were responsible for the decision.

“Goodbye! I am a mixture of anxiety, longing, joy and sadness. In recent years I have heard dear friends advise to ‘relax’, ‘let it go’, ‘that’s how things are now’, ‘one day you get used to it or you get sick‘. I got sick. I got sick of missing the family, the security of a home, fear, fear of dying, of seeing loved ones die. I saw, heard and told stories of tragedies, children who were orphaned, parents who buried their children, I saw the helplessness and despair of those who were forced to fight the disease. One wondered: When will it pass?” wrote Veruska.

Father Julio Lancelotti

At another point, she commented that Covid succumbs to the vaccine, but cites another disease, old, that shows its face in a cruel way: hunger. “I did several reports about how much she punishes, how much she resists. I found that other than hunger, I’m not resistant., in front of her I felt powerless”, she said, who vented about a recent occurrence.

“Two months ago I posted a photo and a compliment to the priest on Instagram Julio Lancelotti and the work he does in cracolândia, I received dozens of insults and curses, some I erased. I’ve already created a breastplate in relation to social media, but the priest? Oh no. Father Julio is a symbol of affection, pure love. This hate moved me. Then I remembered the question that our friend Maria Jose Sarno, our dear Zezé, asked: where does your soul dwell? Where does your peace live?” he asked

Veruska Donato stated that she is returning to her home, in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul. “I come home, I go back to Campo Grande, the city where I was born, grew up, graduated and left without saying goodbye, delighted that I had the possibility of working in Brasília. I go back to conquer my mother with whom I had many conflicts, I go back to my dear childhood friends, to see my nephews grow up, to laugh with my cousins ​​at the games on our grandparents’ farm”, she said.

The journalist ends by explaining that her daughter remains in São Paulo. “I go back to the dark capital, from the trees, the Ipês, rice with pequi, guavira, chicken with guariroba, where we eat termite barbecue and ribs, I return to the land that produces raw tomatoes, sweet mangoes and guava in the foot . I return to live history with an old love that I broke when I left in a hurry. It is life demanding what is valuable. I had to make choices. I leave you and I leave the Globe, and for São Paulo, which welcomed me with so much love, I leave my dearest asset. Carolina stays to study, I leave my best to SP. #I went”, he concluded.

Check out Veruska Donato’s Instagram post: