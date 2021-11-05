God of War 3 and Resident Evil are cheaper this week | Games

Steam, which brings a vast catalog of games for PCs, has promotions on titles such as Ghosts n’ Goblins Resurrection, PC Building Simulator and the new Tomb Raider trilogy. O TechAll listed below the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of the promotions.
God of War 3 Remastered is one of the games on offer this week — Photo: Publicity
In addition to enjoying up to 80% off classic games on PS4 and PS5, users will also find select games at attractive prices throughout the month of November. Some of the highlights are Undertale, Crysis Remastered and the Deluxe edition of Persona 5 Strikers.
Shadow of the Colossus pits the player against gigantic creatures in this classic PlayStation 2 remake for PS4 — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Store
- God of War 3 Remastered – $49.99;
- The Last of Us Remasterd – R$49.75;
- Shadow of the Colossus – R$49.75;
- Persona 5 Strikers: Deluxe Edition – R$ 209.94;
- Undertale – R$49.91;
- Crysis Remastered – £29.95;
- Control – R$59.80;
- Samurai Shodown – R$ 119.96;
- The Messenger – R$39.80;
- Shenmue 3: Digital Deluxe Edition – R$49.87.
The BioShock collection, which features the three games in the franchise, has a big discount this week. In addition, users can also find Resident Evil 2 Remake, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and the classic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for cheaper prices in the Microsoft store.
Resident Evil Village is the latest game in the horror franchise — Photo: Press Release/Capcom
- Resident Evil Village – R$166.83;
- The Medium – R$ 138.71;
- The Evil Within 2 – R$51.13;
- BioShock: The Collection – R$ 41.58;
- Resident Evil 2 Remake – R$63.60;
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – R$ 97.65;
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – R$ 20.47;
- Dead By Daylight – R$39.50;
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – R$ 43.50.
RPG fans can enjoy a 34% discount on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which brings together the trilogy with various optimizations for modern platforms. In addition, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX and Civilization 6 are also cheaper on the platform.
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX remains challenging and requires quick decision-making — Photo: Press Release/Merge Games
- Ghost’s N’ Goblins Resurrection – R$60.29;
- PC Building Simulator – £6.19;
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – R$ 42.24
- Tomb Raider – R$5.24;
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – R$17.00;
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – R$47.86;
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – R$197.34;
- Civilization 6 – R$19.35.
With information from PlayStation, Xbox and steam
