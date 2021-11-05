Good and cheap notebooks that pay off on Black Friday 2021

Thinking of buying a notebook? So, it’s worth taking advantage of the arrival of Black Friday 2021. This year, it takes place on November 26th — but before the main weekend, you can enjoy good deals throughout the month of November.

O Gizmodo Brazil separated options from cheap notebooks to buy this year without spending a lot of money. Before choosing, consider a few points:

– Models with SSD memory ensure more performance for your computer, as the technology makes system startup faster. Even more affordable mid-range models from the most famous brands already have SSDs from the factory in some of their versions.

– Newer processors are more efficient, with less power consumption.

– Take into consideration criteria such as screen size and resolution, storage type and presence of touch screen. ANDThese options, of course, depend on the purpose of using the notebook.

Acer Chromebook (C733T-C2HY)

It is an ideal device for studying. With Celeron N4020 processor, a basic model, it delivers a good usability experience with the optimization of the Chrome OS operating system, which is lighter than Windows. It is not a notebook for those who use a lot of applications, as it has only 4 GB of RAM memory, and its internal memory has 32 GB. It is possible to purchase it for R$ 1759.57.

Samsung Flash F30

The notebook has eMMC memory, a technology that is faster than HDD but cheaper than SSD. With 64GB of internal storage, it has the Intel Celeron N4000 processor, suitable only for routine tasks and light programs, such as surfing the internet, using text editors and reading documents, in addition to 4GB of RAM memory. You find the device by BRL 2,249.00.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i

The notebook has a 15.6-inch LCD screen in a compact, easy-to-carry body. The device has an Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB RAM. In addition to the agility of the 256 GB SSD — great differential that will help improve the performance of the notebook, open new programs and transfer files. Price: BRL 3,799.00.

Lenovo V14 (82NM0006BR)

This is the V14 model from Lenovo. It uses the i3 1115G4 processor, with important improvements over the previous generation. Indicated for day-to-day functions, but it suits those who use heavier programs, such as Photoshop (for basic functions). Like the previous indication, it also has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD in NVMe format, which is even faster than conventional SSDs. You find the model by BRL 3,440.00.

Dell Inspiron 3000 3501-A10P

This model from Dell is for anyone who needs a basic computer, aiming to perform only simple tasks. The machine has an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. Fast but small storage is great for those who are used to saving files to the cloud and want to do just about anything in the browser. leave by BRL 2,500.77.