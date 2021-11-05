Government announces 10% cut in import tariffs | Brazil

At import tariffs in Brazil will be reduced by 10%, the federal government informed this Friday through a joint statement from the ministries of Economy and of the foreign relations . The cut reaches 87% of the tariff universe and does not cover existing exceptions in Mercosur.

According to the note, the reduction will be effective until December 31, 2022. The tariff reduction was formalized through Resolution 269 of the Executive Management Committee of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex).

The measure is based on a clause in the Montevideo Treaty that allows for the adoption of measures aimed at protecting people’s lives and health.

The clause was triggered in response to the effects of the pandemic “and the need to be able to count, immediately, with an instrument that can contribute to alleviating its negative effects on the life and health of the Brazilian population”, says the note.

1 of 1 General image of container terminals at the port of Santos. — Photo: Ana Paula Paiva/Valor Containers General image of container terminals at the port of Santos. — Photo: Ana Paula Paiva/Valor Containers

“The Brazilian government has been working intensively, within Mercosur, to promote the revision of the Common External Tariff (TEC), which, in its more than twenty-five years of existence, has never undergone a process of comprehensive reform,” he adds.

“The Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs reiterate the exceptional and temporary nature of this Resolution, while reaffirming their commitment to Mercosur.”

During participation in the III Mercosur Conference on International Trade and Services, this Friday, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that he expected to announce the measure “in the next few days”.

According to a source in the ministry, tariff reduction, “for now”, is only on the part of Brazil, but there are advanced negotiations with other partners to expand the scope of the measure. More details are expected to be released this Friday afternoon.

The decision is not “any gesture of a hostile nature to Mercosur or outside of what has already been agreed with Argentina and has already been widely announced and publicized by the press”, he told the Value the Secretary of Foreign Trade, Lucas Ferraz.