GPA (PCAR3) has weak results, with good numbers from Éxito not offsetting the drop in Brazil; shares fall 7.7%

SAO PAULO – Once again, cash-and-carry has shown resilience in food retail amid the challenging scenario, while profitability in the hypermarket segment remains affected.

In the third quarter, GPA (PCAR3) posted a net loss from controllers of R$88 million in the third quarter, a 39.6% decrease compared to net losses of R$63 million a year earlier. As a result, assets fell 7.70%, to R$22.89, one of the biggest losses on the Ibovespa, in a day also of sharp decline for the index.

In the quarter, sales, according to Levante, were negatively impacted by challenges related mainly to the macroeconomic context, such as the strong base of comparison with the third quarter, drop in non-food sales in hypermarkets, the end of payment of emergency aid, high unemployment and inflation rate, migration of non-food sales to the online channel, in addition to lower consumption by Brazilian families.

The Consolidated Adjusted Ebitda margin had a reduction of 1.2 percentage points on the annual basis of comparison, which focuses on gross profit due to the higher price investment in the Brazilian operation due to the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario with high levels of inflation and unemployment, evaluates.

Morgan Stanley pointed out that results came in mixed in the third quarter of 2021. That’s because Exito’s revenue was 11% above market consensus, with Ebitda 30% above on a faster-than-expected net revenue recovery, especially in Colombia.

On the other hand, Brazil’s Ebitda was 30% lower than expected, largely driven by investments in prices and repositioning, in a challenging macro scenario.

Morgan Stanley maintains an equalweight assessment (exposure in line with the market) for GPA shares and a target price of R$39.00.

Itaú BBA commented that the results came broadly in line with its revenue projections, but fell short of its adjusted net income and profitability projections. According to the bank, the results suggest that the company is still working to bring its operations back to pre-pandemic levels. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for shares and a target price of R$39.00.

For XP, the Group reported weak results, with an adjusted Ebitda 5% lower than expected. Net sales held up year-on-year, mainly due to the difficult base of comparison in the non-food segment, while online performance remained solid (Gross Merchandise Volumes, or GMV, up 46% year-on-year, with a GMV total of R$475 million).

However, the company suffered a strong impact on its gross margin in Brazil (a drop of 2.5 percentage points on the annual basis) as a result of a more difficult macro scenario, leading to a lower adjusted Ebitda margin since 2018 in the region (in 5, 8%). Éxito Group was a positive highlight due to the strong same-store sales performance (up 15.7% year-on-year) with the improvement in the macro scenario combined with solid profitability (8.7%).

Consolidated EBITDA was negatively impacted by expenses of R$161 million related to the restructuring of stores and lawsuits, which translated into a net loss of R$88 million (against XP’s estimate of R$61 million). Analysts maintained a neutral recommendation and target price for 2022 of R$35 per share.

