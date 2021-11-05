Graciele Lacerda shocks everyone by making an important revelation about Zezé Di Camargo’s penis

Graciele Lacerda broke the silence at last Wednesday (03) and spoke about a subject much speculated by fans: the penis of Zeze di Camargo.

For those on the outside, there is an old rumor that the country singer, in the past, has even gone to the clinic because of a fracture in his genital organ.

When asked about the matter, the musician’s wife made a point of denying the story once and for all. “Oh guys! Does anyone believe these crazy stories?”, shot the Stories, in a good-humored tone.

Speaking of Graciele, she recently left the mansion she lived in São Paulo with her husband. In an interview with the newspaper O Dia, the famous woman said that the couple bought an apartment.

Asked about the decision to leave the property, the businesswoman explained that the property is no longer functional for her and her loved one.

“It was my decision, I like something smaller, cozier and I think we can enjoy it more. Our routine is already very busy, so I wanted a space that we could fully enjoy in our spare time”, he said.

“A very big house, like the one we used to live in, had environments that we couldn’t even enjoy”, revealed then.

According to the fitness muse, the move to the new home should happen at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, she and Zezé are in a temporary house.

“The change was supposed to have happened, but the pandemic came, several unforeseen events with the work… Now it is in the final finishing and decoration phase. I believe that by January we will already be enjoying our little corner”, shot.

In the same interview, the beauty revealed that Zezé Di Camargo is more jealous than she is, although not in an extreme way:

“He’s a lot more jealous, but nothing too exaggerated. He doesn’t like me going out alone, wants to know about my company, if he hears any comments or notices looks from other men, he gets jealous. But when I’m next to him it’s super quiet”.

Look: