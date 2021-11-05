Grazi Massafera announces Globo’s departure after 16 years: ‘I’m finally ending a cycle’

Artist gives a report recalling his trajectory at the Rio station, which began when he participated in ‘BBB 5’; she emphasized that it was not easy to establish herself as an actress and that she will always be grateful to Globo

The actress Grazi Massafera announced this Thursday, 4, that it ended its exclusivity contract with Globe. The artist had been at the station for 16 years and became known after participating in the “BBB 5”. On social networks, the artist made a long report recalling her trajectory. “The first time I appeared on Globo was on January 10, 2005. That 23-year-old girl – who was practically sent by her mother to ‘BBB’ to try to change her life – had no idea that being a reality TV star would change more us than winning a Miss contest. That girl, in fact, couldn’t dream of what would come next: Globo would welcome me in that house not only for three months”, wrote the actress.

His first opportunity at the network after leaving “BBB” was as a reporter for “Caldeirão do Huck”. Grazi, however, decided to bet on an acting career and studied hard for it. Her debut in teledramaturgy took place in “Páginas da Vida” (2006), a soap opera in which she played Thelminha. At the time, the rookie actress had to deal with harsh criticism and there were even rumors that a famous actress in the plot did not want to share a scene with a ex-BBB. “Was it easy? No, it wasn’t easy. I also had to face prejudices and, at times, I thought about giving up. Just like life, I was overcoming obstacles and I found myself strong and fearless. It was with this determination that I made characters and friends, many friends”, commented the actress. Before the pandemic, the artist performed her last work at Globo, playing the protagonist Paloma in “Bom Sucesso”. The most outstanding role of the actress was Larissa, a drug-addicted model who caught the public’s attention in the first season of the soap opera “secret truths”.

“Today, I can beat my chest and say that, with such dedication, yes, I am an actress. I’m still Jacarezinho’s girl, but now I’m also the mother who threw herself into everything that is character”, commented Grazi, who is Sofia’s mother, the result of her relationship with the actor. Cauã Reymond. During these years of partnership with the broadcaster, the actress also lived the experience of being a presenter on the program “Superbonita”, on GNT, one of the channels of Grupo Globo. “Finally, I end a cycle of exclusivity at Globo. I leave full of gratitude and knowing that Globo may no longer be my address, but it could be a reason to visit. Thank you very much to everyone at Globo for this cycle. We’ll see each other very soon and we’ll see each other in all the memories I leave on this station that is part of me, my history and my heart”, concluded the artist, who was already being probed by streaming platforms Netflix and HBO Max.