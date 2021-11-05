Grazi Massafera leaves Globo after 16 years, speaks up and vents

Grazi Massafera is no longer hired from Globe. The actress is leaving the network after 16 years after not renewing his fixed contract and vented about the situation. Now, she will only have links per work and is free to work on streaming.

Grazi’s departure announcement was done by herself on her Instagram profile this Thursday (4th). In the publication, she recalled her first appearance on Globo, at BBB5. The actress spoke about her entire trajectory on the channel and thanked her. She said grateful for everything she went through.

farewell from Globo

“The first time I appeared on Globo was on January 10, 2005. That 23-year-old girl – who was practically sent by her mother to the BBB to try to change her life – couldn’t imagine that being a reality TV star would change her life anymore. people who win Miss contest. That girl, in fact, couldn’t dream of what would come next: Globo would welcome me in that house not only for three months, but since then it has been my home for 16 years.“, said the actress.

“Today, I’m proud of my career because that reporter from Caldeirão do Huck grew up and became an actress in your eyes. And today I can beat my chest and say that, with such dedication, yes, I am an actress. I’m still Jacarezinho’s girl, but now I’m also the mother who threw herself into everything that is character.

I was the newcomer Thelminha, I was Florinda and even Lívia Noronha. Ah, there was also Deodora, Michele, Lucena, Ester and, of course, she, Larissa. I amended with Luciane and made another Lívia and, finally, Paloma. Not to mention the experience of presenting Superbonita”, she recalled.

Grazi Massafera’s outburst

“All this and much more I am because this house believed in me and in it I had encouragement, affection and encouragement for me to surpass myself. Was it easy? No, it wasn’t easy. I also had to face prejudices and, at times, I thought about giving up“, he vented.

“Like life, I was overcoming obstacles and I found myself strong and fearless. It was with this determination that I made characters and friends, many friends. Today I finally end a cycle of exclusivity at Globo. I leave full of gratitude and knowing that Globo may no longer be my address, but it may be a reason to visit”, declared Grazi.

Finally, the actress highlighted the end of the cycle and promised to see the audience soon. “Thank you very much to everyone at Globo for this cycle. We’ll see each other very soon and we’ll see each other in all the memories I leave on this station that is part of me, my history and my heart”, finished.

Colleagues comment

In the comments, famous people left comments for Grazi. “Wonderful”, commented Tatá Werneck. “Angry”, said Preta Gil.

“You conquered. Was you. It’s beautiful to see your trajectory that I’ve followed for so many years as a fan, then I was lucky to become a friend, then best, then sister, and today, a twin. It’s for the few, I know. Just as your achievements are for very few people.

Because the courage you had to follow even thinking about giving up is what made you get where you are. From prejudice as you said, to Emmy International – if that’s not inspiring, I don’t know what is anymore. Congratulations! And may new challenges come!”, highlighted Fernanda Gentil.

Grazi Massafera started her acting career at Globo in 2006, in the soap opera Páginas da Vida (the plot will even be rerun on Viva starting this month). Her last work at the station was the soap opera Bom Sucesso, which ended in 2020.