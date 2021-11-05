Grazi Massafera says goodbye to Rede Globo with an emotional post

This Thursday, November 4th, Grazi Massafera thrilled its more than 24 million followers with one publication.

In her Instagram account, the actress recalled her participation in “Big Brother Brasil 2005” and said goodbye to Rede Globo, as her contract was not renewed.

“The first time I appeared on Globo was on January 10, 2005. That 23-year-old girl, who was practically sent by her mother to the BBB to try to change her life, could not imagine that being a reality TV star would change her life anymore. people who win Miss contest. That girl, in fact, could not dream of what would come next: Globo would welcome me in that house not only for three months, but since then it has been my home for 16 years. Today, I am proud of my career because that reporter from Caldeirão do Huck grew up and became an actress in your eyes. And today I can beat my chest and say that, with such dedication, yes, I am an actress. I’m still Jacarezinho’s girl, but now I’m also the mother who threw herself into everything that is character”, she began.

Then, Grazi recalled the characters he played on Globo’s screen.

“I was the newcomer Thelminha, I was Florinda and even Lívia Noronha. Ah, there was also Deodora, Michele, Lucena, Ester and, of course, she, Larissa. I amended with Luciane and made another Lívia and, finally, Paloma. Not to mention the experience of presenting Superbonita. All this and much more I am because this house believed in me and in it I had encouragement, affection and encouragement for me to surpass myself. Was it easy? No, it wasn’t easy. I also had to face prejudices and, at times, I thought about giving up. Just like life, I was overcoming obstacles and I found myself strong and fearless. It was with this determination that I made characters and friends, many friends. Today I finally end a cycle of exclusivity at Globo. I leave full of gratitude and knowing that Globo may no longer be my address, but it could be a reason to visit. Thank you very much to everyone at Globo for this cycle. We’ll see each other very soon and we’ll see each other in all the memories I leave on this station that is part of me, my history and my heart”, he concluded.

LOVE

Grazi Massafera is one of the best known and best loved artists in Brazil. She is currently dating Alexandre Machafer, that according to Leo Dias’ column, he is a friend of Marcella, a friend of Grazi’s and that would have been the bridge between Sofia’s mother and the director. In addition, the heartthrob still follows the artist on a supposedly private profile she has on Instagram.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, the two artists were snapped at Galeão airport, both in casual looks. Machafer, who loaded the cart with the luggage, was wearing a white striped shirt and dark shorts, while Massafera was in a pink blouse and beige pants, fiddling with his cell phone.

