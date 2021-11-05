Grêmio’s old target could end up in Palmeiras

Striker Edinson Cavani, who had his name linked to Grêmio in 2020 and nearly signed a contract, is now in the sights of Palmeiras. The information comes from journalist Jorge Nicola, indicating that Leila Pereira would be interested in signing the Uruguayan for the 2022 season.

The issue is that the player would not arrive in January, as he still has a contract with Manchester United, where he is the team’s reserve. So, I would stay at least until the end of next year in England and then I could sign with alviverde.

Cavani earns no less than R$ 6 million a month playing in European football, an amount that is totally unfeasible even for the richest clubs in Brazil. He would have to cut his salaries three times at least. The player can already sign a pre-contract in January.

“If we imagine that Palmeiras will compete with Flamengo, Atlético-MG or for any Argentine club, it is possible to believe that Palmeiras has real chances of closing with the center forward. Of course, if he doesn’t want to stay in European football,” Nicola said.

Will Palmeiras really hire Cavani?

According to Mercado da Bola, Palmeiras is already drawing up plans to hire the Uruguayan centre-forward. The managers are evaluating his entire contract, to find a way to close the contract.

The player has been at Manchester United since mid-2020, with 18 goals scored in 47 games. However, the 34-year-old Uruguayan was never able to establish himself in the starting lineup.

Returning to South American football would bring him closer to his family. However, Grêmio at the moment does not seem to have any interest in this negotiation.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Youtube Reproduction