GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has revealed size on PS5

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition it won’t require as much space from the PS5’s small SSD when it comes out. The information is unofficial, but it comes from a reliable source that specializes precisely in discovering the weight of new games on Sony’s consoles. Check out the complete list of occupied space for each remastered game below:

GTA 3: 5,293 GB

GTA Vice City: 10,768 GB

GTA San Andreas: 22,679 GB

Sizes refer to games without their patch for day one, and apply to both PS5 and PS4. All in all, we have a little less than 40 GB to have the three games from GTA Trilogy installed on your console.

It’s interesting to compare the size of each game with its original releases. GTA 3 weighed 1.569 GB, vice city goes to 2,392 GB and San Andreas arrives at 3,230 GB. You can see that there was plenty of room for changes, especially in the San Andreas, which has increased to about seven times its original size. You can see some of these changes in a comparison released earlier:

The account also states that the pre-load of the game will be released on November 9, two days before its release, which takes place on the 11th. Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and with a version also for the PC.