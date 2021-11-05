Hairdresser reports threat and loss of BRL 70 thousand

Hairdresser Isabele Solano, 25, has been facing a lot of trouble after having her professional Instagram profile hacked by criminals last week. She estimates that at least 20 of her followers have already fallen for coups and transferred a total of R$70,000 to the invaders.

The resident of São José do Rio Preto, a city 440 km from São Paulo, reports that she noticed the invasion of her account on the platform on Wednesday (27). The first sign that something had happened was in the afternoon, when she noticed that the cell phone had been without signal from the operator.

Later, the hairdresser said that she started to receive e-mails and notifications from bank branches informing them of the change of their application passwords. Thinking that the cell phone had been hacked, the professional went to the police and blocked her bank accounts before the money was withdrawn.

False announcement made by scammers Image: Playback/ Instagram

However, the disturbances did not stop. She claims that scam artists invaded her Instagram profile, where the professional has 116,000 followers, and started making several false ads for the sale of cell phones and appliances, such as refrigerators and televisions. Due to the low price, several followers would have shown interest in the products and made bank transfers to an account they thought was the hairdresser’s.

“People started calling me cursing, threatening me and coming to my work asking me to deliver the products. It’s a huge inconvenience because they are people who trust me, in my work and are being harmed,” explains Isabele.

In addition to looking for the police, the hairdresser says she has already filed a request in court to try to recover her account on the social network. Until that happens, Isabele created a new profile to alert people to the scam.

“It’s very sad, I’m upset. We’re doing everything to stop this coup,” she adds.

Also according to her, several people sent proof of purchase of the products. Of the receipts that had access, she already accounts for a loss of R$ 70 thousand, but she believes that the total could exceed R$ 100 thousand.

Until this morning, the profile of Isabele who was hacked was still active and showed two ads for the sale of cell phones.

“I sent a message to this profile and the scammers replied that when they finish the ‘work’ they will return my account,” he adds.

In a statement, Instagram explained that so far it has not been notified about the invasion of the hairdresser’s account and added that users should report content, posts, stories or Reels, which they believe to be fraudulent.