Health applies vaccine against covid at shopping mall without appointment

Action takes place between today and tomorrow at Spazio Ouro Verde. (Photo: Publicity/City Hall)

Today (4) and tomorrow (5), the Health Department is holding another edition of “Campinas Vacina Mais” at Shopping Spazio Ouro Verde. The action vaccinates against covid-19 people of all age groups without an appointment.



Those who have not yet been vaccinated for not being able to schedule the immunization will be able to receive the vaccine from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The intention is to increase vaccination coverage, especially in people between 18 and 24 years old.

According to the Health Director of the City, Deise Hadich, first and second doses are being applied at the site, as well as additional doses. In the case of the last two, the intervals established by the State Immunization Program will be complied with (see below).

WHAT TO TAKE?



To get vaccinated, you must bring CPF and proof of address. In the case of a second or additional dose, it is necessary to present the vaccination card with the doses of vaccine against covid-19 already taken.

In the coming weeks, new actions of this kind will be carried out. “We are organizing a schedule to reach all regions of the city,” said the director.

Shopping Spazio Ouro Verde is located at Avenida Ruy Rodrigues, nº 3.900, in Parque Universitário de Viracopos, in the Ouro Verde District.

BREAK

– Pfizer vaccine: receiving the second dose of Pfizer requires an interval of at least 21 days (three weeks) for people over 18 years of age. For teenagers, the interval is from eight weeks.

– Astrazeneca vaccine: the interval between doses of Astrazeneca vaccine is at least eight weeks.

– Coronavac vaccine: the interval between doses of Coronavac vaccine is four weeks.

– Additional dose: Elderly people over 60 and health workers (including students in higher education or technical area who are residing/internships in hospitals or Primary Care or human health clinics or laboratories) must have completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months. People with a high degree of immunosuppression can receive the additional dose 28 days after the second dose.

ROOF

In Campinas, 1,853,536 doses of the vaccine against covid were applied. More than 949,000 people were vaccinated with the first dose, representing 93.2% of the adult population. Regarding the second dose, coverage is 86.2% of the adult population, that is, 823,784 doses were applied. In addition, 80,616 people received the additional dose.