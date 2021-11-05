Heats up Black Friday: 13 fashion and beauty deals on Amazon

The month of November has arrived and, if you were waiting for this moment to take advantage of worthwhile offers, you can stay tuned for Heats up on Amazon’s Black Friday. Yes, promotions have already started, and the WHIM made a selection of fashion and beauty products that are priced cool this Thursday (11/04).

It is important to pay attention to the date, as some of the offers only last 24 hours, while others continue for a few more days. In addition, there are certain promotions that are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers – and for that reason it might be legal to consider subscribing! Oh, and if you’re not a customer yet, you can try the service for free for 30 days, ok?

Take a look at these offers:

1. BT Skin M60 foundation, Bruna Tavares, from R$48 to R$41.40*

two. Red nylon backpack, R$109.90 for R$99*

3. Chunky Shoes, Sapatore, from BRL 119.90 to BRL 107.90*

4. Truss Kit Equilibrium shampoo and conditioner, R$ 112.90 for R$ 91.19*

5. Quick drying drops for nails, Quem Disse Berenice, from R$19.90 to R$9.95*

6. Tennis, Adidas, from BRL 249.90* for BRL 239.90* – number 35 and number 37

7. Now United travel bag, from R$159.90 for R$138.20*

8. Colcci Fitness sweatshirt from R$159 for R$110.90*

9. Backpack, UP4YOU, from R$ 224.75 to R$ 202.30*

10. Good Girl Perfume 80ml, Carolina Herrera, from R$ 484.91 to R$ 458.53

11. Clean oil facial liquid soap, Quem Disse Berenice, from R$ 62.90 for R$ 29.95*

12. Printed toiletry, from R$ 43.90 to R$ 39.60*

13. Sunglasses, Les Bains, from R$129 to R$109.65*

So, what do you intend to buy? Visit Amazon’s website to check out various offers that are rolling out in other departments and enjoy!

*Prices consulted on November 4, 2021. Subject to change.