Honda confirms launch of City 2022, hatch and sed, for November 23

THE 2022 line of Honda City it is ready and has a date set to be presented to the public: November 23rd. The information was confirmed by the manufacturer, which released two videos with the teaser (provocative image) of City on the bodies sed and hatchback, the last one has hitherto been unpublished. O compact hatch be the brand’s new entry model, replacing the Fit, which will no longer be marketed around here.

The Honda City 2022, hatch and sed, are being produced at the factory in Itirapina, in the interior of So Paulo. As the manufacturer chose not to update the Fit in the Brazilian market, the solution was to produce the hatchback body for the City, which had its fourth generation introduced in 2019 in Asia.

The Honda City on the 2022 line will get an optical set with LED, probably in the high-end versions (photo: Honda/Disclosure)

The City Sedan will have the difficult mission of conquering the alive and alive of the Civic, which will no longer be produced (photo: Honda/Disclosure)

The sed has already had its look updated and gained headlights, fog assists and LED daytime running lights, but probably as standard items only for the high-end versions. The new City will have the difficult mission of conquering the Honda civic, which is no longer produced in Brazil. The automaker guarantees that the City sed 2022 will have had enough time to face the indigestible competition of the Chevrolet Onix Plus, Volkswagen Virtus, Fiat Cronos, Hyundai HB20S and Toyota Yaris.

Honda City hatchback enters the competitive segment of compact hatchbacks, currently headed by Fiat Argo, which is followed by Hyundai HB20, Chevrolet Onix, VW Polo and Toyota Yaris, the best sellers. But while much of the competition is equipped with a turbo engine, the City hatch should reach the market with the well-known 1.5 aspirated 116hp and 15.3kgfm of torque, which received some updates to improve its performance. The exchange must be the same automatic as the CVT type.

The City hatchback replaces the Fit, which will no longer be offered in the Brazilian market (photo: Honda/Disclosure)

The hatch gets taillights with a new LED signature (photo: Honda/Disclosure)

Honda does not reveal much about the contents of the City’s 2022 lineup, but it is known that the model will have full LED headlamps for the top versions, eight-inch touchscreen multimedia system with the LaneWatch (shows the right rearview image on the screen), six airbags and digital air conditioning. Prices have not yet been revealed, but should start at something around R$ 80 thousand.

The fourth generation Honda City was introduced in Asia in 2019, when it won the hatch body (photo: Honda/Disclosure)