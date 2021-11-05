Honda releases teaser and confirms launch of City hatch and sedan in Brazil – 11/04/2021

Honda is preparing the arrival of the new generation of City in Brazil. For this, the brand released two teasers that show, without details, the silhouettes of the sedan and the hatch.

As UOL Carros had already anticipated, the model will be launched in two stages, with the sedan arriving first, which is already known to the Brazilian public, and in the first quarter of 2022 the hatch, which is unprecedented here.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

Already launched in foreign markets, the two models have a new platform and should replace Honda Civic and Fit, respectively with more complete packages.

Among the technologies present in the models, depending on the version, will be autonomous emergency braking, lane reader and adaptive ACC.

Under the hood, it is speculated that, in addition to a recalibrated version of the current 1.5 flex in the entry versions, the sedan and hatch will also adopt the unprecedented 1.0 turboflex that has been expected in Brazil for years at around 130 hp.

This new engine is the smaller version, but from the same family, of the 1.5 gasoline turbo used in the Civic Touring, CR-V and HR-V, today.

Both hatch and sedan will have the mission to fight with more complete versions of models like the VW Polo and Virtus, which will be restyled in 2022, just like the Toyota Yaris family.

Check out the Honda City hatch teaser:

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros