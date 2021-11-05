Honda will launch new City hatch and sedan together on November 23rd

THE Honda confirmed the release date of new generation of city in Brazil: it will be on the 23rd of November. With teasers published on social networks like Instagram and Youtube this Thursday (4), the Japanese brand also revealed the first images, which confirm the arrival of the unprecedented hatchback version, which will replace the Fit.

For now, Honda just whets the curiosity of Brazilian customers and fans, with images that show the silhouette of hatch and sedan bodies. The films value the headlights and flashlights with Full LED lighting, which indicates that the new honda city will have modernities to challenge the huge list of competitors, which has Onyx and Onix Plus, HB20 and HB20S, Fiat Argo and chronos, VW Polo and Virtues, besides, of course, the Toyota Yaris.

See the official videos of the new Honda City

how is the new city

The new generation of sedan is slightly larger than the current one. Despite maintaining the 2.60 meter wheelbase, the new city it grew 10 cm in length (4.56 m) and 5 cm in width (1.78 m). In height, there was a reduction of 0.8 cm, totaling 1.47 m.

Honda/Disclosure

Under the hood, the model will keep the CVT gearshift with a 7-speed simulation, but it will be more powerful. After improvements, the 1.5 four-cylinder engine will adopt direct injection system. According to the Secrets, will deliver up to 126 hp of power and 15.8 kgfm of torque with ethanol. However, at first, it won’t be turbo.

Honda/Disclosure

hatch version

Unprecedented in Brazil, the hatch version of Honda City will compete with the best-selling cars in the country. Thus, the forecast for the start of production at the brand’s factory is scheduled for this month of November, with sales starting in December.

Honda/Disclosure

Fit and Civic say goodbye

As we anticipated in the Car Journal, O Fit soon he must say goodbye to Brazil. More specifically, as soon as City hatch reaches the consumer, which will happen, therefore, later this year. The launch will have a more technological proposal, a new engine and a price similar to that of the minivan, which switched generations abroad in 2019.