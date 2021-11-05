Hormone replacement improves quality of life, but it’s not for every woman – 11/05/2021

By the time they reach the end of their 40s, many women are at the peak of their careers and private lives, but they begin to observe in themselves the typical symptoms that mark the end of the reproductive period.

When menopause arrives, the female hormone load decays, an adaptation phase begins, and the result is the famous and intense heat and sweating (hot flushes), insomnia, mood swings, in addition to the genitourinary syndrome, which includes dryness vaginal.

The medical solution for these discomforts is menopause hormone therapy (HT), a strategy that a survey conducted by Libbs Pharmaceuticals and the UOL AD_LAB showed to be known by most women from classes A, B and C throughout Brazil, aged between 45 and 60 years: 90% have heard of it. Despite this, 85% of the 500 women evaluated had never undergone treatment, and this percentage was even higher in class C, corresponding to 91%.

Among participants aged between 50 and 60 years, in addition to the lack of need (63%), the fear of having adverse reactions was a very alleged reason for not undergoing the treatment. And this fear was created by experiences reported by friends and information obtained on the internet (not always from reliable sources), which showed that there is a lack of knowledge about the real benefits and risks of hormone replacement.

According to the survey, among those who took hormone replacement therapy and stopped, 42% said they achieved the goal of improving menopause symptoms and 34% had health complications.

Live well he consulted experts to clear up once and for all the most common doubts and what is myth and what is true about menopause hormone therapy. Check it out below.

“This therapy is not for all women”

Truth. The main indications are when the person presents climacteric symptoms, atrophic urogenital manifestations and in the prevention of osteoporosis, which can appear in Brazilian women around 48 years of age. Therapy is also helpful in early menopause (before age 40).

The physician must consider the risks and benefits of treatment for each person, based on the following criteria: absence of contraindications [suspeita e histórico de câncer de mama ou de útero, trombose venosa ou embolia pulmonar, problemas de coagulação, doenças cardiovasculares, como AVC, ou enfermidades do fígado], and timing—it should start within the first 10 years after menopause. The explanation comes from Larissa Garcia Gomes, endocrinologist and director of SBEM.

“It is only useful when symptoms are severe”

Partially true. The Libbs-UOL survey showed that the perception of 81% of women is that the type and intensity of symptoms will define the need for hormone therapy. In fact, some people will have few symptoms, but they will be intense and unbearable; others may have even more symptoms, but they won’t bother you.

“At the time of indication, the physician must be guided by the presence of other requirements for therapy, but must also consider the impact of symptoms on the quality of life of each patient”, observes gynecologist Raquel Autran, professor at UFC (Federal University of the Ceará).

“All treatments are the same”

Myth. Depending on the symptoms, the treatment can be systemic (acts on the whole body) or local (works only on the genital region). Systemic therapy is considered the true hormonal therapy, it must be suitable for the patient’s profile and will combine different types of estrogen, such as estradiol — a hormone identical to the one that the ovary produces.

In these cases, the route of administration can be oral (tablets) or topical (gels and patches). Detail: women who do not have a uterus receive only estrogen. Those who have the organ must receive a hormone for their protection, the progestagen (a hormone of the progesterone family). Other substances used are tibolone and testosterone, in doses compatible with the female body.

“Increases the risk of getting breast cancer”

Partially true. While 33% of women who participated in the survey expressed concern about cancer, 47% showed no opinion on the subject. Gynecologist Luciano de Melo Pompei, president of Febrasgo’s Climacteric Commission, says that, in fact, hormone therapy, in general, increases the risk of breast cancer. Despite this, when the criteria for its indication are respected, the treatment offers more benefits than risks for most women.

He explains that a study called Womens Health Initiative, carried out almost 20 years ago, showed a small increase in the risk for this tumor, but also identified a reduction in others, such as that of the large intestine and endometrium.

“And when we compare all diseases [inclusive a obesidade], we observed a reduction in global mortality. It is one thing to look at a single disease; another is to focus on health as a whole, including the benefit of quality of life,” adds the doctor.

Myth. For 31% of women who responded to the Libbs-UOL survey, hormone therapy has this effect, which doctors consulted confirm is a common concern. However, gaining weight over the years is an expected condition in the aging process.

Once the menopause milestone is reached, without a large amount of female hormone, the distribution of fat changes and becomes more visceral. This event favors weight gain, yes, but contrary to popular belief, therapy helps to slow its progress.

“I may have ovarian or uterine cancer”

Partially true. For those who have a preserved uterus, the use of estradiol, the main female hormone, enhances the appearance of endometrial tumors, the tissue that covers the uterus. To protect you, it is a rule to add an antidote to hormone therapy—progesterone or progestin.

As for ovarian cancer, which is much rarer, the increased risk has already been described in the medical literature: for every thousand women over 50 years old and under treatment for a period of 5 years, the risk is 1 case more, the which is considered very low.

“Increases the risk of having heart disease and stroke”

Partially true. As we age, artery walls become thicker and lose elasticity. During menopause, this process accelerates. Perhaps this explains why 33% of the women who responded to the survey were afraid of the influence of hormone therapy on cardiovascular health.

But, according to Rui Alberto Ferriani, a gynecologist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, hormone therapy can be protective — as long as it starts in the first 10 years of menopause. This period of time is called a window of opportunity by physicians. “If this moment passes, the protection disappears and then it becomes a risk”, adds the expert.

“Menopause is a natural stage of life. You have to live with its effects”

Partially true. Yes, it is a natural phase, but one of adaptation. Hormonal therapy supports this critical phase and should be addressed to specific symptoms, individually, says endocrinologist Lorena Lima Amato, professor of the medical course at Uninove. Among the participants in the Libbs-UOL survey who undergo treatment, heat and sweating were the symptoms most cited as a reason (61%).

Also among those undergoing replacement therapy, 54% felt much improvement in symptoms and 69% felt no inconveniences or side effects during treatment.

“Women may be suffering from hot flashes, urinary loss, insomnia, etc. and they need to know that it is not necessary to go through that. Many follow this way out of mere prejudice and misinformation.”

Sources: Larissa Garcia Gomes, endocrinologist and director of SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism) and member of SBEM-SP (Regional São Paulo); Lorena Lima Amato, endocrinologist with a doctorate from USP (University of São Paulo), member of SBEM and professor at Universidade Nove de Julho; Luciano de Melo Pompei, gynecologist and associate professor of the discipline of gynecology and obstetrics at the ABC School of Medicine and president of the Climacteric Committee of Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations); Rachel Autran, gynecologist, associate professor at UFC (Federal University of Ceará), head of the Women’s Health Sector at MEAC (Maternity School Assis Chateaubriand), which is part of the Ebserh network; Rui Alberto Ferriani, gynecologist and full professor at FMRP-USP (Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo). Medical review: Luciano de Melo Pompei.

