Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for November 5, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The day’s horoscope shows the forecast for your sign and ascendant

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISHES



ARIES



New goals come in continue on the agenda with the new moon. Count on more inspiration and intuition to investigate new possibilities. Try to observe their behaviors and emotional reactions, it is important to assess what needs to be transformed. Mars follows a direct route, it’s worth putting yourself in motion, expending energy to avoid restlessness. Take the opportunity to take initiatives in the name of healing. Remember: the more diplomacy, the less damage. Learning is about balancing freedom with responsibility.



BULL



It’s time to inaugurate new subjects and projects. The sky indicates more depth and sensitivity to transformations and cleanings. Venus enters Capricorn, favoring a more rational, thoughtful and professional posture. It’s worth investing in productivity, reflecting on your goals. Is there maturity and awareness? Do you believe in your worthiness? Resentments, situations and emotions from the past can be left behind. Good time for therapies and enriching conversations.



TWINS



Continue to promote cleanings, cures, revisions, repairs in general. Take the opportunity to observe yourself, investigate, research, analyze, seek answers and deeper understandings. Mercury enters Scorpio and aligns with Venus, favoring good conversations. Good time to let go of old habits, elevate your thinking and try something different. With Lua Nova, take the opportunity to get involved in new projects, with real motivation. Mysteries, the occult and spirituality are also hot topics.



CANCER



It is time to seed the goals of a new lunar cycle. You can turn the page, make new decisions and initiatives. Take the opportunity to consult different opinions, investigate and delve into any subject. Mainly matters of an emotional nature. In moments of introspection you can have good insights. What must be transformed now? At the same time, you can cultivate independence and freedom of thought, always open to news, surprises and surprising events.



LION



In times of New Moon you can prepare the ground for new seeds to be planted. Count on more intuition, inspiration and depth for important insights. You can go more ambitious too. Excellent time to unravel mysteries, seek deeper answers, broaden your view of the world and learn more about yourself. So you can make decisions, make choices more conscious and transformative. You can also see what is true, what is feasible and what is not.



VIRGIN

New Cycle with New Moon and Mercury in Scorpio! Take the opportunity to inaugurate new agendas, activate releases, promotions and proposals. Now is the time to implement new projects, to sow renewed intentions. The mind remains more intuitive, but it’s important to stay flexible. You can research, chat, ask questions, change direction, habits, relationships or attitude. You can even find new paths, new ideas can come up. You can also dive deeper into any topic.



LB



It is time for new projects and new initiatives, with more commitment, maturity and professionalism. You can roll up your sleeves and work to accomplish your projects. Distorted relationships can be left behind. Prefer to direct attention to yourself, so you can understand more about life and promote changes. It is important to take care of yourself with love, in the name of healing, intimate reform, self-esteem and growth. Depth of thought is support for more ambitious goals.



SCORPION



Deep resolutions are at stake with the New Moon, which happened yesterday in your sign. Intuition, cures and new ambitions are on the agenda. Studies, contacts, communication and research are also highlighted with the entry of Mercury in your sign. It is important to calm the emotions, make room for sensitivity, compassion, inspiration and faith. You can clean your heart, throw away old hurts and grudges. Past situations can and should be left behind, in the name of better quality of life and new projects.



SAGITTARIUS



Continue to do a good review of your life to see where you can improve. With the new Moon, extensive internal and external cleaning is recommended. The period is ideal for cleaning out drawers and cabinets, moving stagnant energy and opening up to new things. Cleanups are on the agenda so that everything works better. The healing and transformation processes are favored. Go inside, analyze everything more calmly. Soon the Sun will enter your sign to inspire enthusiasm, expansion and lofty ideals.

⠀

CAPRICORN



This period marks a new cycle, a new phase of growth. The order is to modify, transform, recycle emotional waste. Take the opportunity to activate new goals and plans. You can count on more inspiration, ambition and clarity, you can make changes, think and act more generously and great. It is time to renew spirits and experience new emotions. Venus enters your sign, favoring seduction, promising pleasurable moments. Take the opportunity to talk to whoever you need and attract more opportunities.



AQUARIUM



Do you already know what the new goals will be? Good time to plant new seeds and activate new projects. The New Moon marks a fertile, intuitive and transformative period. Take the opportunity to open the dialogue, verbalize what you want and deepen the information. Try to write down the good ideas that come up, they can yield good results. But it is important to remain open to adapt postures, promote reforms and improvements. Gain time to investigate, research and drill down on proposals before large contracts.



FISHES



The inner transformations are on the agenda with the new Moon still in Scorpio. It’s time for recycling, renewal, cleaning and general detox. Pay attention to your dreams and new inspirations that may arise! Everything that is new and different is also favored. It is important to cultivate more inspired and refined feelings so that you can activate ambition higher. It’s time to open your mind, broaden your gaze, seek new horizons and allow yourself to try something different.