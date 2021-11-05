How depression and anxiety can trigger other illnesses throughout the body

It’s no surprise that when a person is diagnosed with heart disease, cancer, or some other limiting or potentially fatal medical condition, they become anxious or depressed. But the opposite can also happen: excessive anxiety or depression can trigger the development of a serious physical illness, and even impede the ability to resist or recover from a health problem. The potential consequences are particularly timely at the moment, as ongoing stress and pandemic disruptions continue to affect mental health.

Psoriasis:know the myths and truths about the disease

The human organism does not recognize the artificial separation of medical practice between mental and physical illnesses. In fact, mind and body form a two-way street. What happens inside a person’s head can have detrimental effects throughout the body, as well as the reverse. An untreated mental illness can significantly increase the risk of physical illness, and physical disturbances can result in behaviors that make mental conditions worse.

‘Toxic positivism’: Why is excessive optimism bad for your health?

In studies that followed the evolution of patients with breast cancer, for example, Dr. David Spiegel and his colleagues at the Stanford University School of Medicine in the United States showed for decades that women whose depression was decreasing lived longer than those whose depression was getting worse. Research and other studies have clearly shown that “the brain is closely linked to the body and the body to the brain,” Spiegel said in an interview: “The body tends to react to mental stress as if it were physical stress.”

Understand: How much water do you really need? The myth of drinking 2 liters a day falls

Despite this evidence, he and other experts say, chronic emotional distress is often overlooked by doctors. Typically, a doctor prescribes treatment for physical ailments, such as heart disease or diabetes, just to wonder why some patients got worse instead of better.

healthy mind: New studies show that cleaning is good

Many people are reluctant to seek treatment for emotional illnesses. Some with anxiety or depression may fear being stigmatized, even if they recognize that they have serious psychological problems. Many try to treat their emotional discomforts themselves by adopting behaviors such as excessive drinking or drug abuse, which only worsen the pre-existing illness.

And sometimes family and friends unwittingly reinforce a person’s denial of acknowledging their mental distress by saying “that’s who she is” and doing nothing to encourage them to seek professional help.

How common are anxiety and depression?

Anxiety disorders affect nearly 20% of American adults. This means that millions are beset by a plethora of fight-or-flight responses that prepare the body for action. When you’re stressed, the brain responds by requesting the release of cortisol, our body’s built-in natural alarm system. It evolved to help animals facing physical threats by increasing their breathing, increasing their heart rate and redirecting blood flow from the abdominal organs to muscles that help them face or escape danger.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



These protective actions stem from the neurotransmitters epinephrine and norepinephrine, which stimulate the sympathetic nervous system and put the body on high alert. But when they are activated recurrently and indiscriminately, chronic overstimulation can result in all kinds of physical problems, including digestive symptoms such as indigestion, cramps, diarrhea or constipation, and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

Innovative: New medicine arrives in Brazil to treat a highly lethal type of lung cancer

Depression, while less common than chronic anxiety, can have even more devastating effects on physical health. While it’s normal to feel depressed from time to time, more than 6 percent of adults have such persistent symptoms of depression that they disrupt relationships, interfere with work and play, and impair their ability to cope with the daily challenges of life. Persistent depression can also exacerbate a person’s perception of pain and increase their chances of developing chronic pain.

— Depression diminishes a person’s ability to rationally analyze and respond to stress. They end up in a vicious cycle with limited ability to get out of a negative state of mind,” Spiegel said.

Potentially worsening the situation, excessive anxiety and depression often coexist, leaving people vulnerable to a variety of physical ailments and the inability to adopt and maintain needed therapy.

A study of 1,204 elderly Koreans, men and women, initially focused on depression and anxiety, found that two years later, these emotional disturbances increased the risk for physical disturbances and other disabilities. Anxiety alone has been linked to heart disease, depression alone has been linked to asthma, and the two together have been linked to vision problems, persistent cough, asthma, hypertension, heart disease, and gastrointestinal problems.

Treatment can cope with emotional losses

Although persistent anxiety and depression are highly treatable with medications, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and psychotherapy, without treatment these conditions tend to get worse. According to John Frownfelter, MD, treatment for any condition works best when doctors understand “the pressures patients face that affect their behavior and result in clinical harm.”

Frownfelter is an internist and medical director for a start-up called Jvion. The organization uses artificial intelligence to identify not only medical, but also psychological, social and behavioral factors that can impact the effectiveness of treatment on patients’ health. Its aim is to promote more holistic approaches to treatment that address the whole patient, body and mind combined.

Toxic relationships: How to identify a ‘love addict’

The analyzes used by Jvion, a Hindi word meaning life giver, can alert a doctor when the underlying depression may be hampering the effectiveness of treatments prescribed for another condition. For example, patients being treated for diabetes who are feeling hopeless may not get better because they take their prescribed medication only sporadically and don’t follow a proper diet, explains Frownfelter.

“We often talk about depression as a complication of other chronic illnesses. But what we don’t talk enough about is how depression can lead to chronic illness. Patients with depression may not have the motivation to exercise regularly or cook healthier meals. Many also find it difficult to sleep properly,” wrote John Frownfelter in Medpage Today in July.

Some changes in medical care during the pandemic greatly increased patients’ access to treatment for depression and anxiety. The expansion of telemedicine has allowed them to access treatment with psychotherapists who can be as far away as a continent away.

Food: Is it the parents’ fault that children eat so badly?

Patients may also be able to treat themselves without the direct follow-up of a therapist. For example, Spiegel and his coworkers have created an app called Reveri that teaches people self-hypnosis techniques designed to help reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep, reduce pain, and suppress or stop smoking.

Improving the quality of sleep is especially important, explains Spiegel, because it “increases a person’s ability to regulate the stress-response system and not get stuck in a mental repetition.” Data demonstrating the effectiveness of the Reveri app have been collected but not yet published, the doctor said.