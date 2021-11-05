How to Clear Google Chrome Browsing Data on iPhone

Google Chrome’s browsing history, like any browser, is where all the web pages a user has visited are stored. If you don’t intend to leave traces of your activities, you can delete them entirely — sites visited, passwords, autocomplete — or part of browsing.

How to Delete Google Chrome History on iOS

Before removing the history from the Google Chrome, keep in mind that this action also affects all devices where you’ve signed in with your Google account and turned on sync. Therefore, all history information cannot be retrieved by other means after deleting them. Check out how to proceed with the task below.

Open the Chrome app and enter history

Open the Chrome app on the iPhone. On a new tab, tap the three-dot button (located in the lower right corner of the screen). Then select the “History” option.

Access your history in Chrome – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Clear browsing data

In “History”, tap the “Clear Browsing Data” option to delete information from the history. You can choose to delete only the browsing data, or delete the navigation data as well. Cookies, images and files in cache, saved passwords and auto-complete information.

Tap “Clear navigation data…” to delete all history – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

If you want to delete only a few visited sites, just press them one by one and tap the “Delete” option.

Delete only some sites visited in Chrome – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

You can take this tip if you are an iPad user. Enjoy even more privacy while browsing Google Chrome on your Apple device!