how to hide your profile picture so that other users don’t see it

It’s totally possible to hide the photo for all your contacts or just for those that aren’t saved. Find out how it works.

More and more, people want security when using social networks. But, in addition to that, there is also privacy. Many users therefore look for a way to hide profile picture of WhatsApp for all or some specific contacts.

It’s totally possible to hide the photo for all your contacts or just for those that aren’t saved. WhatsApp has undergone updates, such as those being made on other social networks linked to the same group. But some features are indispensable and practically immutable in the messaging platform.

The privacy function is one of the most prominent and will certainly be improved in new updates. Ensuring the security of users’ conversations and data is one of the key functions the technology developer needs to maintain.

How to hide the WhatsApp profile picture

The first step is to open your WhatsApp and click on the icon where the three dots are on the right side of the screen. Then go to the option “Settings”, “Account” and “Privacy”. In privacy, click on “Profile Picture”. A pop-up will open where the options “My Contacts” and “Nobody” will be.

If you click on “my contacts”, only those with the number saved on your device will be able to view your profile picture. If you choose “Nobody”, no one else will see your photo, not even your saved contacts.