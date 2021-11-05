HPV Vaccine: What ‘Historical’ Immunizing Study Results Say

by

  • James Gallagher
  • BBC Health and Science Reporter

HPV vaccine

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In Brazil, despite the doses being available at health centers, vaccination coverage against HPV is considered ‘unsatisfactory’ by specialists in the field.

The vaccine against human papillomavirus, also known by the acronym HPV, is reducing cases of cervical cancer by almost 90%, show the first real-world data on the effectiveness of this immunizer.

Cancer Research UK, an oncology research body in the UK, described the findings as “historic” and reinforced the fact that the vaccine is saving lives.

Almost all cervical tumors are caused by HPV, and the hope is that vaccination will virtually eliminate the disease.

The researchers said the success seen in the recent study could mean that vaccinated women will also need to undergo Pap smears less frequently, the routine test recommended by medical societies to detect this tumor early.