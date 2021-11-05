HPV Vaccine: What ‘Historical’ Immunizing Study Results Say

James Gallagher

BBC Health and Science Reporter

4 November 2021 Updated 6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In Brazil, despite the doses being available at health centers, vaccination coverage against HPV is considered ‘unsatisfactory’ by specialists in the field.

The vaccine against human papillomavirus, also known by the acronym HPV, is reducing cases of cervical cancer by almost 90%, show the first real-world data on the effectiveness of this immunizer.

Cancer Research UK, an oncology research body in the UK, described the findings as “historic” and reinforced the fact that the vaccine is saving lives.

Almost all cervical tumors are caused by HPV, and the hope is that vaccination will virtually eliminate the disease.

The researchers said the success seen in the recent study could mean that vaccinated women will also need to undergo Pap smears less frequently, the routine test recommended by medical societies to detect this tumor early.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common type of tumor in women worldwide, and kills more than 300,000 of them every year.

Nearly nine out of ten deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where there is little access to cervical cancer screening. The hope is that HPV vaccination will have an even greater impact in these places compared to wealthier nations.

In the UK, girls are vaccinated between 11 and 13 years old, depending on where they live. The immunizing agent has also been offered to boys since 2019.

In Brazil, vaccination is available in the Unified Health System (SUS) for girls aged 9 to 14 years, girls aged 15 years who have already taken a dose, boys aged 11 to 14 and individuals aged 9 to 26 years of both genders living with HIV/AIDS, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy and solid organ or bone marrow transplants.

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm) and the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) also recommend the vaccination of women aged 9 to 45 years and men aged 9 to 26 years, as early as possible .

Depending on the person’s age, two or three doses of the vaccine are indicated.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In Brazil, the vaccine in use protects against four types of HPV

The HPV vaccine can prevent an infection, but it doesn’t get rid of the virus once it invades the body.

Human papillomaviruses are so widespread that immunization should be aimed at children at an age before sexual initiation.

The study, published in The Lancet, looked at what happened after the vaccine began being offered to teenage girls in England in 2008.

The girls from that time are now adults and in their 20s. The study showed a reduction in the growth of precancerous lesions and an 87% decrease in cervical tumors.

“The impact was huge,” said Professor Peter Sasieni, a researcher at King’s College London, UK.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

The reductions were less dramatic when older teens were immunized as part of the campaign. This is because fewer individuals in this age group decided to take the doses and, at the time of immunization, many of them would already be sexually active (and, therefore, would already have some contact with HPV).

Overall, the study estimated that the HPV vaccination program prevented about 450 cancer diagnoses and 17,200 precancerous lesions.

Sasieni says these numbers are “just the tip of the iceberg”, since those vaccinated who were evaluated in the study are still young for cancer, so the rate of tumor prevention is likely to grow over time.

Generally speaking, women are asked to have a Pap smear every three to five years to screen for cervical cancer.

In our country, the recommendation is to take two consecutive exams with an interval of one year between them. If the results are normal, it is possible to have a Pap smear every three years.

For Sasieni, the results of the recent study reinforce the idea that a comprehensive HPV vaccination program has the potential to change these pap smear recommendations in the future.

“This should even be a warning to public policy makers, since many women can read these results and think ‘why should I go for screening?'”, points out the researcher.

“I hope that we have a new screening program, two to three times in a lifetime, and that we continue with the pap smear screening of women who have not been vaccinated”, he adds.

Of course, the research published in The Lancet is not the final word on HPV vaccination. There are still questions about how long the protection lasts and whether a booster dose is needed in midlife.

There are also more than 100 types of human papillomaviruses.

The UK has started using a vaccine that protects against two types of them, and is about to release another version, which prevents infection with nine viruses, including the main causes of genital warts.

Credit, SPL Photo caption, Virus strains considered less dangerous have genital warts as symptoms.

In Brazil, the vaccine in use guards against four types of HPV.

The versions of HPV that cause more serious illnesses lead to dangerous changes in the DNA of infected cells, which eventually develop into cancer.

This can happen to any infected tissue. Viruses can spread through vaginal, oral and anal sex and are therefore also linked to tumors that affect the anus, penis and even the head and neck.

However, 99% of cervical cancers are caused by human papillomaviruses.

Epidemiologist Vanessa Saliba, a consultant to the UK Health Safety Agency, said the findings published in the The Lancet were “remarkable” and showed that the vaccine “saves lives by dramatically reducing rates of cervical cancer among women.”

Michelle Mitchell, Executive Director of Cancer Research UK, said: “It is a historic moment to see the first study showing that the HPV vaccine has protected and will continue to protect thousands of women against this type of tumor.”

In Brazil, although doses are available at health centers, vaccination coverage against HPV is considered “unsatisfactory” by specialists in the field.

In an analysis published in late 2020, the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm) points out that, last year, 70% of girls aged 9 to 15 years and just over 40% of boys aged 11 to 14 took the first dose of vaccine.

In the second dose, the rates of vaccinated fall to 40% and 30%, respectively. The ideal, according to the entity, is for rates to reach 80% for both sexes.