Huawei does not participate in 5G auction in Brazil; understand what happened – 11/04/2021

World leader in 5G patents, Chinese Huawei did not participate in the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) auction to explore the service in Brazil. The company stopped submitting proposals at the end of October, which disqualified it from entering the dispute.

The non-participation of the Chinese telecommunications infrastructure giant came to draw the attention of netizens who noticed the absence during the event that began this Thursday morning (4).

What happened with Huawei?

The “bullshit” between the Chinese company and 5G is the result of a market dispute between the technology provider and providers in the United States, something that started during the Donald Trump administration.

Huawei has suffered a series of espionage charges, which has never been proven and accentuated due to an “ideological war” against the Chinese government. This intensified from 2019, when the Trump government applied sanctions to the company.

This was reflected in other countries. Under pressure from Washington, for example, the UK and Australia decided to exclude Huawei from their 5G network market.

The troubled relationship between US diplomacy and Huawei was even endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro, who also sided with Trump and criticized the company.

Brazil’s own telecommunications companies have insisted on a free market, complaining that shutting down Huawei would cost billions of dollars to replace the equipment of the Chinese company that provides 50% of current 3G and 4G networks.

With the rules for the 5G auction in Brazil drawn up, the government got around the situation. The change of direction would be an effect both of the change of presidency in the US — Donald Trump left, Joe Biden came in — and the new need for Brazil to improve diplomacy with China in order to obtain more inputs for vaccines against covid-19. However, Huawei left the fight to the Brazilian operators.

Operators Claro, Vivo and Tim each won a batch of the national 3.5 GHz band, the most popular 5G band in Brazil. With offers of R$338 million, R$420 million and R$351 million, respectively.

