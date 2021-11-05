Humorist resigns from Jovem Pan after discussion with Bolsonaro

posted on 11/4/2021 3:48 PM / updated on 11/4/2021 3:48 PM



(credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

André Marinho is no longer a member of the Jovem Pan company. According to information from the portal the antagonist, this Thursday (4/11), the comedian would have resigned after discussion with President Jair Bolsonaro, last week.

On the occasion, the comedian spoke about “rachadinha”, in an indirect way to the president’s son, senator Flavio Bolsonaro (Patriot). Marinho asked the chief executive if “the cracker would have to go to jail.” Annoyed, Bolsonaro said he would not accept provocations and abandoned the interview.

The president also stated that the humorist’s father is the most interested in Flávio’s chair in Rio de Janeiro. André is the son of the businessman and current state president of the PSDB in Rio de Janeiro, Paulo Marinho, known as one of the main contributors to Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign in 2018. The following year, they broke up. Marinho is Flavio Bolsonaro’s first substitute in the Senate.

During Panic this Thursday (4/11), the presenter Emílio Surita said that the doors of the station are still open to Marinho. Yesterday (3/11), Jovem Pan announced the hiring of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles.